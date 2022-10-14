ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

WNY gas prices remain below the national average

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While national prices for gasoline are dropping over the last week, prices in Western New York have remained steady. According to AAA Western and Central New York, a gallon of gas costs $3.70 on average in Buffalo. That marks a one cent increase over the previous week. In Batavia, the average price dropped by a penny to $3.74.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

NY Garbage Man Stops to Help 90-Year-Old Woman Stranded Over Hour

Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour. James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."
DEPEW, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home

The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

New university opening in Niagara Falls, Canada

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — There will soon be another university for students to consider when applying for college. The University of Niagara Falls, Canada will welcome new students in 2024. The university is operated by Global University Systems Canada and will be opening in downtown Niagara Falls, ON. “Today,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lunch menu, alcohol coming to the Cereal Spot on Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two months after moving from Hertel Avenue to an expanded location at 547 Elmwood Ave., the Cereal Spot has a series of changes in the works. The restaurant is expanding breakfast offerings to include breakfast sandwiches, chicken and waffles, panini and soups as well as nostalgic brown-bag lunches.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

DEC Officer Frees Deer from Tree Swing in Jamestown

A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy