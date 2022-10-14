Read full article on original website
USAN announces completion of Third Street Rehab Project in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — USA Niagara Development Corporation says a project to rehabilitate 466 3rd Street in Niagara Falls is now complete. The former USAN-owned property was renovated by Cataract Development Corporation into eight apartments, made up of six studios and two one-bedroom apartments, and two storefronts. The building's...
WNY gas prices remain below the national average
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While national prices for gasoline are dropping over the last week, prices in Western New York have remained steady. According to AAA Western and Central New York, a gallon of gas costs $3.70 on average in Buffalo. That marks a one cent increase over the previous week. In Batavia, the average price dropped by a penny to $3.74.
Completion of Eastern Park in Tonawanda to be announced Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US House Of Representatives has approved federal funding for the City of Tonawanda to make improvements to its town park. Eastern Park in the City of Tonawanda is one of eight parks and playgrounds in Erie County that received a combined $1.1M through the CARES Act.
Unique Round House For Sale In Erie County [PHOTOS]
Looking for a truly unique home for sale in Western New York? This house has all the comforts and a special design! The fall is here and it may be the perfect time to get out and do some house shopping!. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the housing market was...
ems1.com
FASNY: Volunteer fire companies caught in political situation over ambulance service
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ed Tase, president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), spoke frankly about what he sees as a "political" problem in Niagara County. Currently the City of Lockport does not offer transport to a hospital and is awaiting an audit by a...
NY Garbage Man Stops to Help 90-Year-Old Woman Stranded Over Hour
Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour. James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."
Man wants his car fixed after wind blew construction paint on it
AMHERST, N.Y. — A man called the 2 On Your Side tipline after he says crews were painting stripes on the road in the wind causing it to get on his car damaging his paint job. Michael McGee was driving home from work Tuesday afternoon on Wehrle Drive and...
City lawmakers frustrated over the timing of DPW snow removal plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo Common Council are not happy about last year's snow removal in the city and they want a new plan to review. It likely won't happen until November 1, according to the acting director of the city's department of public works. Francisco Guzman...
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
Traffic delays heading into the US on Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're headed to the United States from Canada, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time. The latest traffic update shows there is a 1-2 hour delay into the US at the Peace Bridge. There's no word on what is causing the long delay. The...
Discussion makes push to inform and help Buffalo tenants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Should the City of Buffalo have a tenant bill of rights that mirrors what tenants in New York City have?. That question and others were asked Saturday afternoon, during a discussion about housing issues in the Buffalo area at an event called Tenant Power Summit. PUSH...
Buffalo police investigating crash involving school bus on Bailey Avenue
Police said multiple children were on the bus at the time of the crash. Minor injuries have been reported.
East Buffalo mural pays tribute to Tops mass shooting victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a mural in East Buffalo paying tribute to the Jefferson 10. It's on Landon Street, close to where 10 people were killed and three others wounded in a racially motivated mass shooting at Tops Market on May 14. Gary Heard came up with the...
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
Niagara County holding hazardous waste drop off November 5
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Niagara County has announced their next household hazardous waste drop-off event is scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The event is only open to Niagara County residents and you must register prior to drop-off. The drop-off is being held at the North Tonawanda Department of Public...
Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home
The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
New university opening in Niagara Falls, Canada
NIAGARA FALLS, ON — There will soon be another university for students to consider when applying for college. The University of Niagara Falls, Canada will welcome new students in 2024. The university is operated by Global University Systems Canada and will be opening in downtown Niagara Falls, ON. “Today,...
Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
Lunch menu, alcohol coming to the Cereal Spot on Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two months after moving from Hertel Avenue to an expanded location at 547 Elmwood Ave., the Cereal Spot has a series of changes in the works. The restaurant is expanding breakfast offerings to include breakfast sandwiches, chicken and waffles, panini and soups as well as nostalgic brown-bag lunches.
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Frees Deer from Tree Swing in Jamestown
A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.
