FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fox Lake 12-year-old missing
FOX LAKE, Wis. - Police in Fox Lake in Dodge County asked for help Wednesday night, Oct. 19 locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Jack Couey was last seen wearing a Green Bay sweater. Fox Lake police asked anyone who sees him to please call 911.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old boy shot near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 12-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night, Oct. 19 near 44th and Center. Police said the shots were fired around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital, and police said he is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. This shooting happened nine days...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Mitchell crash, extrication: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said. The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side. Police said one vehicle collided a second vehicle,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee bicyclist hit by car, killed: police
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - In South Milwaukee, a bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said the accident happened near 15th and College. The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found unresponsive. Despite lifesaving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
5-year-old boy dead after running into the street, getting hit by a car
A 5-year-old boy has died after he ran into the street in Racine, police announced Thursday. The boy ran into the street shortly after a little girl did the same.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Extended Stay shooting, mother, daughter charged
A Texas mother and daughter have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Waukesha Extended Stay hotel on Monday. The daughter ended up getting shot with her own gun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police chase, Milwaukee crash; driver wanted, 1 injured
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police chase ended with a crash in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. The chase began around 1:15 a.m. near I-43 and Good Hope Road after the driver of a U-Haul pickup truck ran a red light. However, it was called off near 8th and North – a little more than six miles from where it started.
WISN
Teen charged with stabbing, running over girl, 17, with car in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 17-year-old from Fall River has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after authorities said he stabbed a teenage girl he met on Snapchat and ran her over with his car in Beaver Dam. According to a criminal complaint, at about 9 p.m. Saturday,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police officer testifies about evidence recovered
Waukesha Police Officer Kyle Becker testified about evidence recovered as part of the investigation after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. The evidence included a sandal and sweatshirt believed to belong to Darrell Brooks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting on 24th Avenue: Police seek help from public
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a fatal shooting on 24th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 13. Officials say around 2 a.m. last Thursday, Carl Vines of Kenosha, was found near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt with multiple gunshot wounds. Vines later died from his injuries at a hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot during argument, wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18. Police said the shooting, which happened near 52nd and Hampton around 10:15 a.m., was the result of an argument. The 32-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station attendant assaulted in armed robbery: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a gas station attendant was assaulted during an armed robbery in the city's Harambee neighborhood late Tuesday night, Oct. 18. It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Center around 11:45 p.m. Police said someone held the attendant at gunpoint and took their wallet. Additionally, police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 27th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 26, was shot Wednesday evening, Oct. 19 near 27th and Capitol. Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Jurors view red SUV
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors called more witnesses Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Mid-afternoon, the jury was taken out of the courtroom to view the red SUV. Video was provided later of that viewing. The state called nine witnesses...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha carjacking, chase, crash: Text message leads to arrest
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police chase in Waukesha led to a crash. Now, police say a text message helped them make an arrest. Police say an attempted robbery and carjacking in Waukesha happened on Wednesday night, Oct.12. A gas station's surveillance camera on W. Sunset Drive caught it all on video.
