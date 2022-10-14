ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Galveston

In 1892 the first Sacred Heart Catholic Church was built in Galveston, Texas. Unfortunately it was completely destroyed in the horrific hurricane of 1900. A replacement church was constructed during 1903-1904. Like the Bishop’s Palace across the street, famed Galveston architect Nicholas J. Clayton designed this, the second church on the site.
CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM

At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-sends-family-of-five-to-hospital-in-critical-condition-after-truck-runs-red-light-striking-them/
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained

TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
Houston Has Become a Leader in Alternative Cancer Treatments

Cancer is one of humanity’s greatest health challenges, killing millions of people every year. For decades, treatment for the disease has focused primarily on surgery (removing it) and chemotherapy and radiation therapy (attacking it). While these procedures continue to be essential in a patient’s overall treatment, new developments with a more personalized approach have gained momentum recently, with some treatments even going so far as to attempt to “re-educate” the body’s immune system.
Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized boat in Galveston Bay, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four men from a capsized boat in Galveston Bay near Houston, Saturday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 10:57 a.m. from Galveston County 911 dispatchers that a 19-foot pleasure craft had capsized east of Eagle Point. The four boaters were sitting on the overturned vessel’s hull; two of the men were wearing life jackets.
Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park: Sheriff

TOMBALL, Texas - Officials say a child has died Sunday after reportedly being stabbed by her mother at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez made the announcement on Twitter about Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responding to the incident in the 15000 block of Brown Rd.
The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
WARNING FOR PARENTS: Flu and RSV cases are up among children

COVID cases among kids are down but Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are on the rise. “It’s really unusual to see that in the summer. And now, we have two summers in a row when RSV surges, and actually our area, Houston, we never really returned to baseline where we had in a very few RSV cases,” explained pediatric infectious disease Dr. Michael Chang with UT Health and Children’s Memorial Hermann.
