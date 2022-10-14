ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro mental health team helps lift burden off officers

By Daryl Matthews
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

Law enforcement agencies across the country have been dealing with an overwhelming amount of calls that deal with mental and behavioral health.

Fortunately, the Greensboro Police Department has a team to help lift the burden.

The Greensboro Behavioral Health Response Team works directly with the GPD to assist with calls that help diffuse a potentially deadly confrontation.

Erin Williams, BHRT’s team lead, said the mission is to bridge the gap between the police and the community and offer resources for people falling short of much-needed help outside the judicial system.

“We’re bridging the gap. I think that we’re filling a role where we’re interacting with people who wouldn’t traditionally interact with counselors who have maybe fallen through the cracks,” Williams said.

The response team, made up of eight people, will ride in the patrol cars with an officer to any scene that may require their assistance.

Jamaral Rease, assistant team lead, said when they arrive on the scene with a Greensboro police officer, they look at it from a citizen’s point of view and help from a holistic and aim to cut back on repeat arrest.

“Our officers take lead assessing for safety, getting some initial information, then our counselors engage to have that clinical perspective and be able to understand on a different level what a person’s dealing with, what resources they might benefit from,” Rease said.

Rease said it’s more than a job. It’s about making his community better.

“A lot of times, we don’t see people go through crises. Being there through that moment for them is very important for me, and it’s more than just a job,” Rease said.

Since Jan. 2021, the BHRT has been on over 4,000 calls with the police.

Williams said when they are not on the scene, they’re calling and checking up on people continuing to give resources to people experiencing mental, behavioral health or substance abuse.

“Obviously, the idea of crisis is very individual. We’re not here to judge and say what’s a crisis from one person isn’t a crisis. If somebody calls 911 and appears to be dealing with something that we can help with, we’ll go out there and respond,” Williams said.

