National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
power98fm.com
List: 10 Fastest Growing Cities Include 2 In North Carolina
Spend 5 minutes driving around and it’s obvious Charlotte is growing. And quickly. And Charlotte was one of two North Carolina cities ranked as one of the 10 Fastest Growing in the country. The list was released as part of the UNC Kenan-Flager Business School’s “The American Growth Project.” The project is self-described as “a new initiative providing up-to-the-minute economic data, analysis, and forecasting for towns, cities, and counties across the country. This effort aims to support government officials, business leaders, and other decision-makers seeking guidance to navigate our nation’s ongoing economic transformation by providing (near) real-time indicators and short-, medium- and long-term forecasts.”
power98fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Places to Travel for Thanksgiving Weekend
As we slowly approach November, some people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving festivities. From hosting at their place, going to a local family member’s home, or traveling out of town. Thanksgiving weekend gives us time to embrace our families and be thankful for what we have. One thing with my family that I truly enjoyed growing up, is that we would take family vacations for Thanksgiving. Not every year, but those years we were on trips were some of my favorite holiday memories. It was not about the food, but the time we all got to spend with each other. Our top travel idea was taking a family cruise during Thanksgiving weekend. It is one of the coolest memories I have of growing up.
power98fm.com
‘Impractical Jokers’ Coming To North Carolina In 2023
James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, have announced a brand new live comedy tour. The 30+ city tour launches in February 2023. It’s the first time the comedians have toured together in three years and they’re coming to the Carolinas.
power98fm.com
Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck
Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
power98fm.com
Ms. Jessica Visits The North Carolina State Fair For The 1st Time
I visited the North Carolina State Fair for the 1st time over the weekend and had a great time! My plan was to eat up all the food and I did just that. We ate hand-cut doughnuts, crawfish bites, gator bites, chicken and waffles on a stick and more! Is it bad that I didn’t ride any rides? I did, however play lots of games. So many games, that I started giving my prizes to families with little kids.
power98fm.com
Free North Carolina College Applications To Select Colleges Now Open
As a parent, the time comes around once in a lifetime for your child to apply for college. Today, select North Carolina state colleges open up free applications. There is a short window for this to be done. It opens today October 17, 2022, and closes on October 21, 2022. The question I’m sure comes up as to which colleges are offering this opportunity and what is the process for this. Both questions have simple answers. Here is a list courtesy of Charlotte on The Cheap of the colleges your future student can apply to offer this.
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
newbernnow.com
Neuse River is Named River of the Year
Celebrating community leadership and progress for clean water and river health, American Rivers today named the Neuse River the “River of the Year” for 2022. “The River of the Year honor celebrates outstanding progress toward a cleaner, healthier Neuse River that is vital to every person who lives in this region,” said Tom Kiernan, President of American Rivers. “We applaud the frontline communities and partners who speak up for the river every day and continue to push for solutions. This river is a success story that we must keep writing together.”
AdWeek
Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
wxxinews.org
Discussing the state of the local restaurant and bar industry
In April, more than 20 local restaurants and food establishments closed or announced their impending closure. That was according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Since the spring, the number has grown. The owners of Nox Cocktail and Lounge in the Village Gate announced earlier this month that their establishment would close on October 28. Restaurant and bar owners throughout the area say staffing shortages, rising costs, and lingering effects from the pandemic have made it difficult to do business.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
Kodak hiring film technicians, citing increase in demand
No, Kodachrome will not be coming back.
Timeline: Brittanee Drexel disappearance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brittanee Drexel was a 17-year-old Gates-Chili High School student on spring break with friends when she went missing on April 25, 2009. It took more than 13 years for police to arrest the man they believe to be responsible, charging him with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct. 2009 On April […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in East Rochester
Winning numbers mean the lucky winner get more than $12,000.
Rochester bank exec charged with defrauding 2 victims out of more than $500k
According to prosecutors, none of the property investments came to fruition.
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
newyorkalmanack.com
Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights
In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State lawmakers push back on RG&E's planned rate increase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the colder weather rolls in, local leaders are putting pressure on the utility that provides the heat. They're pushing back against Rochester Gas & Electric's planned rate hike. If approved by the state, rates would increase by 13-22%. State lawmakers from the Rochester area, Senator...
