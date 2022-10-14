Read full article on original website
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
power98fm.com
Ms. Jessica Visits The North Carolina State Fair For The 1st Time
I visited the North Carolina State Fair for the 1st time over the weekend and had a great time! My plan was to eat up all the food and I did just that. We ate hand-cut doughnuts, crawfish bites, gator bites, chicken and waffles on a stick and more! Is it bad that I didn’t ride any rides? I did, however play lots of games. So many games, that I started giving my prizes to families with little kids.
WYFF4.com
Early in-person voting: What voters in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia need to know
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia are offering early voting for the 2022 general election in November. Where: Various locations. Click this link to find locations by county. Requirements: Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote. North Carolina:. When: Oct....
power98fm.com
Free North Carolina College Applications To Select Colleges Now Open
As a parent, the time comes around once in a lifetime for your child to apply for college. Today, select North Carolina state colleges open up free applications. There is a short window for this to be done. It opens today October 17, 2022, and closes on October 21, 2022. The question I’m sure comes up as to which colleges are offering this opportunity and what is the process for this. Both questions have simple answers. Here is a list courtesy of Charlotte on The Cheap of the colleges your future student can apply to offer this.
South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business
South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina State Fair underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
WYFF4.com
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
spartanburg.com
USDA Investing $70M in Clemson, South Carolina State Climate-Smart Commodities Project
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an initial funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, including a $70 million investment into a Clemson-South Carolina State partnership. The award will provide incentives to South Carolina farmers, enabling them to implement selected climate-smart production practices. Clemson and South...
power98fm.com
South Carolina Man Celebrates Lottery Win With Wardrobe Update
Can you imagine what it would feel like to win the lottery? How crazy would that be? I honestly would not know what to do and the first thing I am doing is paying off some debt and bills! Like ASAP. But, one South Carolina man had other plans when it came to how he would spend his winnings. Talk about a major upgrade, he took it straight to his closet to get a brand new wardrobe after winning the South Carolina lottery.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
South Carolina emergency officials launch earthquake preparedness website
South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a brand-new tool to help residents prepare for earthquakes.
wccbcharlotte.com
New South Carolina Map Help Families In Need Find Food Pantries
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an expanded map listing food panties across the state. You can access and search the map HERE. According to Feeding America, nearly 490,00 people across the state deal with huger and food insecurity.
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
abccolumbia.com
AAA: Gas prices going down in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s consumer news, prices at the pump appear to be going down in South Carolina. As of this morning, AAA reports the average for regular gas is now $3.37 a gallon. This is due to lower gas demand. To save money, AAA and Gas...
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
