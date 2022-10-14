ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
power98fm.com

Ms. Jessica Visits The North Carolina State Fair For The 1st Time

I visited the North Carolina State Fair for the 1st time over the weekend and had a great time! My plan was to eat up all the food and I did just that. We ate hand-cut doughnuts, crawfish bites, gator bites, chicken and waffles on a stick and more! Is it bad that I didn’t ride any rides? I did, however play lots of games. So many games, that I started giving my prizes to families with little kids.
RALEIGH, NC
power98fm.com

Free North Carolina College Applications To Select Colleges Now Open

As a parent, the time comes around once in a lifetime for your child to apply for college. Today, select North Carolina state colleges open up free applications. There is a short window for this to be done. It opens today October 17, 2022, and closes on October 21, 2022. The question I’m sure comes up as to which colleges are offering this opportunity and what is the process for this. Both questions have simple answers. Here is a list courtesy of Charlotte on The Cheap of the colleges your future student can apply to offer this.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business

South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina State Fair underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
FOX Carolina

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabizwire.com

West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road

GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
spartanburg.com

USDA Investing $70M in Clemson, South Carolina State Climate-Smart Commodities Project

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an initial funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, including a $70 million investment into a Clemson-South Carolina State partnership. The award will provide incentives to South Carolina farmers, enabling them to implement selected climate-smart production practices. Clemson and South...
CLEMSON, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina Man Celebrates Lottery Win With Wardrobe Update

Can you imagine what it would feel like to win the lottery? How crazy would that be? I honestly would not know what to do and the first thing I am doing is paying off some debt and bills! Like ASAP. But, one South Carolina man had other plans when it came to how he would spend his winnings. Talk about a major upgrade, he took it straight to his closet to get a brand new wardrobe after winning the South Carolina lottery.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

New South Carolina Map Help Families In Need Find Food Pantries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an expanded map listing food panties across the state. You can access and search the map HERE. According to Feeding America, nearly 490,00 people across the state deal with huger and food insecurity.
abccolumbia.com

AAA: Gas prices going down in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s consumer news, prices at the pump appear to be going down in South Carolina. As of this morning, AAA reports the average for regular gas is now $3.37 a gallon. This is due to lower gas demand. To save money, AAA and Gas...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
GREENVILLE, SC

