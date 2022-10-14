Read full article on original website
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly October air settles in. Record cold for Tuesday morning!
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be cold out the door this morning with a light freeze likely for many in the metro. This is just the start of the colder air that will be in place for the first half of the week. Highs today will only reach the mid 40s at best today.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Several people are injured after overnight stabbings. Gusty winds will keep temperatures very chilly Monday, with record low temperatures possible by Tuesday morning. Soldiers with the Omaha Army Reserve will be deployed. Omaha Police investigate suspicious death. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man was found dead in a parking lot...
fox42kptm.com
Photo Gallery: Fall Sunday at Lake Cunningham
It was a cool and sunny Sunday, and lots of people came out to Lake Cunningham in north central Omaha to hike, bike, boat, and fish amid the fall colors. (Photos: Geoff Roth/Fox 42. News)
WOWT
Omaha Bee Club hosts bee convention
A body found in a trunk after a chase has been identified. Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Great evening, fall chill returns Sunday.
WOWT
Power restored after outage affects more than 1,300 in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage affected more than 1,300 people Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District, crews responded to an outage Monday that affected 1,331 customers in southwest Omaha. OPPD says the circuit that served the area locked out at 8:38 a.m. The outage was between...
WOWT
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st Street near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
KETV.com
Dam Grill and Bar, River City Star celebrate before final open day
OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday, Oct. 16, marks the official last day for the Dam Grill and Bar and River City Star. The attraction at Miller's Landing announced they'd lost their lease just over a week ago. The city cited land use restrictions when ending the lease — they said...
WOWT
Omaha-metro businesses start early in holiday shopping push
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Christmas shopping season is already in full gear and retailers expect sales to grow just a bit from last year, but the experts admit that growth will most likely be due to inflation. Christmas receipts could actually depend on what you’re selling. We’re still waiting...
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
WOWT
Huskers to face Illinois in televised afternoon game later this month
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a string of evening games, Nebraska’s next football game — a home game set for the end of the month against Illinois — will be on a Saturday afternoon. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday morning that the Huskers will kick off...
WOWT
Two Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In November two local athletes are taking their talents to a national stage. A figure skater duo, 13-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have been a pairs team for three years. “They both skate 5-6 days a week, they are both very strong skaters to...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
Zipline, skate ribbon and more planned for Omaha riverfront
3 News now Anchor Zach Williamson gives us an inside look at the work being done at the riverfront, along with updates to what people can expect once the project is complete.
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
Enjoy the outdoors with these free and affordable Omaha-area events
From storytelling to enjoying the outdoors, check out these local area events happening this weekend.
WOWT
High school football Week 8: Grand Island halts Omaha North’s 6 game wins streak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action. Creighton Prep vs. Papio. Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast. Roncalli...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
WOWT
Metro U.S. Army Reserve soldiers to deploy from Omaha
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
