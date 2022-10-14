ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Several people are injured after overnight stabbings. Gusty winds will keep temperatures very chilly Monday, with record low temperatures possible by Tuesday morning. Soldiers with the Omaha Army Reserve will be deployed. Omaha Police investigate suspicious death. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man was found dead in a parking lot...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Photo Gallery: Fall Sunday at Lake Cunningham

It was a cool and sunny Sunday, and lots of people came out to Lake Cunningham in north central Omaha to hike, bike, boat, and fish amid the fall colors. (Photos: Geoff Roth/Fox 42. News)
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Bee Club hosts bee convention

A body found in a trunk after a chase has been identified. Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Great evening, fall chill returns Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Power restored after outage affects more than 1,300 in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage affected more than 1,300 people Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District, crews responded to an outage Monday that affected 1,331 customers in southwest Omaha. OPPD says the circuit that served the area locked out at 8:38 a.m. The outage was between...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st Street near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Dam Grill and Bar, River City Star celebrate before final open day

OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday, Oct. 16, marks the official last day for the Dam Grill and Bar and River City Star. The attraction at Miller's Landing announced they'd lost their lease just over a week ago. The city cited land use restrictions when ending the lease — they said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha-metro businesses start early in holiday shopping push

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Christmas shopping season is already in full gear and retailers expect sales to grow just a bit from last year, but the experts admit that growth will most likely be due to inflation. Christmas receipts could actually depend on what you’re selling. We’re still waiting...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In November two local athletes are taking their talents to a national stage. A figure skater duo, 13-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have been a pairs team for three years. “They both skate 5-6 days a week, they are both very strong skaters to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Metro U.S. Army Reserve soldiers to deploy from Omaha

Several people are injured after overnight stabbings. Gusty winds will keep temperatures very chilly Monday, with record low temperatures possible by Tuesday morning. Soldiers with the Omaha Army Reserve will be deployed. Omaha Police investigate suspicious death. Updated: 18 hours ago. A man was found dead in a parking lot...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy