KTVL
Central Point murder suspect also accused of attempting to kill two other people
CENTRAL POINT — Court documents detail the list of charges against a suspect accused of murdering a man in Central Point Thursday, Oct. 13, including the attempted murder of two other people. According to court documents, the Jackson County District Attorney's office says Murphy attempted to cause the death...
KTVL
Oregon State Police in Central Point find 8,850 lbs of illegal cannabis in cargo trailer
CENTRAL POINT — On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 3:00 p.m., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon. During...
KTVL
Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland
ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
KTVL
Unite for Ukraine Rogue Valley hosted a benefit concert to help bring refugees to Ashland
ASHLAND — Unite for Ukraine Rogue Valley hosted a benefit concert to spread awareness and raise money, which will help a total of seven Ukrainian families come to Oregon by the end of 2023. “The family members are trying to get their work permits but the process will take...
KTVL
New grassfire stopped at 2 acres between Ashland and Talent
SOUTHERN OREGON — Several crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Jackson County Fire District #5 are working on a grassfire that was reported on the 300-block of Staples lane between Ashland and Talent. The state's fire agency wrote firefighters with Jackson County Fire District #5 and...
KTVL
Bikes and Brews hosted its first run through downtown Medford
MEDFORD — Downtown Medford Association hosted the 'Heart of the Rogue Festival' and included a 'Bikes and Brews' ride during the second weekend of October to display what the Rogue Valley has to offer. “This ride was put on in memory of Marty Hammond, who owned Marty’s cycles and...
KTVL
Meet creepy crawly critters at Wildlife Images' Howl-O-Ween
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Halloween is the time of year when the creepy, crawly, and slithering creatures come out to play. Why not join them? Come in your costume and treat yourself to the Howl-O-Ween carnival at Wildlife Images. Meet and greet some of the slithery, creepy, and crawly...
KTVL
Friday Night Football 2022 Week 7 Part 1
News 10's Carmine Gemei, Tyler Myerly, Tiffany Olin and JD Kurman bring us highlights, scores and stories from Week 7 of high school football!
KTVL
Restore Our Community hosts its annual Recovery Festival at Harry & David baseball field
MEDFORD — The annual Strong & Courageous Recovery Festival, which is geared toward changing the stigma of recovering from an addiction, held its ninth softball tournament at the Harry & David baseball field this weekend. The first six years were hosted by the Foundation for Recovery, then for the...
