How small-school girls soccer standout put The Pilgrim Academy on the map
The pregame routine included a prayer, a blessing and a few bars of the Star-Spangled Banner from a member of the school choir who just happens to be the state’s leading goal scorer. There was also an announcement of the starting lineups that nearly ended without Addison Smith’s name...
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County Scholastic League?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Burlington County Scholastic League here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Backup Eagles lineman helps keep Cowboys’ Micah Parsons sackless after Lane Johnson’s injury
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were coming out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night, preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys for the second half of the game, already seeing themselves up 20-3. As they made their way to the home sideline, they did so without starting right tackle Lane Johnson.
Eagles and C.J. Gardner-Johnson take hits from Cowboys, but stay imperfectly perfect | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA --- C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn’t worried about the wrap on his injured left hand, or the way the Dallas Cowboys had gone from dominated to dominating in the span of a quarter or so of Sunday night’s game. “Read the eyes of the quarterback, break on the ball....
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni trolls Cowboys after big Sunday Night Football win
That’s the new version of the famous “How ‘bout them Cowboys?” catchphrase that Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni chose to use Sunday night. He shouted it twice following his team’s 26-17 win over Dallas at a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Philly Italian food? Try crossing over into NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Ex-Yankees pitcher hopes to return for Phillies in NLCS vs. Padres
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
Toms River, NJ Regional School Teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year!
Our teachers are such a huge part of what we learn and who we become from the very beginning of our educational journey in school to this very moment, years after we graduate, it all has lasting power and what we learn from them makes us better people and educated and prepared for the world around us.
Mega Millions ticket bought in Gloucester County worth $1M
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Parksville Station Road in Mantua, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Police: Missing Franklinville Man Was Last Seen in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating Bernard Kanuck III of Franklinville. The Franklin Township Police Department says Kanuck was reported missing by a family member this past Tuesday, October 11th. He was last seen on August 5th in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard from...
Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge
CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
