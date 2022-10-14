Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is here in Oklahoma.

Based on reports from Bankrate.com and Insurance.com , the average price is around $3500.

“I was not surprised to find out that Oklahoma had one of the highest,” said Ian Rupert, an insurance adjuster from Midwest City.

He represents policy holders – the homeowner – and knows what drives up costs for consumers.

“The frequency and severity of roof claims and other catastrophes, that probably contributes greatly to the premium amount,” said Rupert.

Weather is the main factor.

Florida has hurricanes and California has fires, but Rupert said it is the seasonal weather that Oklahoma gets year-in and year-out driving premiums up.

Besides severe storms, costs for repairs are another reason Oklahoma ranks highest on the list.

“Something that’s often overlooked would be the manufacturing side of things,” said Rupert.

For manufacturers, Rupert said styles for shingles and siding change often enough, so when repairs are needed entire roofs have to be replaced.

And with supplies costing more because of inflation, prices become even more expensive.

“I would say a lot of it is legitimate and some of it – manufacturers are out to make a profit,” said the insurance adjuster.

High insurance prices are a shock to new home buyers from out of state.

KFOR spoke to a homebuyer from California and Florida.

In California, premiums were $800 compared to the new $3000 premium for their Oklahoma home.

The Florida homeowner said she pays $3000 for her new home in the Sooner State. She said premiums are more than double compared to Florida.

Glen Mulready, Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner, said there are trade-offs for people moving from Florida and California.

“I think for someone moving from California to Florida, I have really good news for you, and that is you can buy a whole lot more house,” said Mulready.

Competition is his best suggestion to finding lower prices.

The commissioner said that Oklahoma has over 800 insurance companies, so there are options to “shop around.”

