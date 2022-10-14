Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, 97, Thornville, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Mr. DeMatteo was born August 28, 1925, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Nicola and Angeline (DiGiovanni) DiMattio. He was a 1943 graduate...
27 First News
Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, 44, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus. Tarus was born on January 28, 1978, in Clay County, Alabama, a son to Ernest Tatum, Jr. and Frankie Adams, moving here to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of two years old.
27 First News
Betty Jane Carano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Carano died peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice, surrounded by her family. 27, 1925, to William Karelin and Kathryn Lowery in Youngstown. Betts and her mother moved in with her Uncle “Silly” and Aunt Mag when she was a young girl and they raised her alongside her cousin, Joanie — who became more like a sister than a cousin for the rest of their lives.
27 First News
Mary C. (Conner) Sargent, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Sargent, 92, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Waters of Wexford in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. Mary was born December 25, 1929, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Catherine (Haugh) and Altamont Conner. After graduating from high school, Mary...
27 First News
Joseph J. Jackubek, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Jackubek, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren, Ohio. Joseph “Joe” was born on March 25, 1938 in Struthers, Ohio, to his parents Joseph Vincent Jackubek Jr. and Mary Slatsky.
27 First News
Jason M. Rosier, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Rosier, age 27, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 4, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harold Rosier and Jackie Balch. Jason has lived in Brookpark, Ohio for the last...
27 First News
Richard “Rick” Mayhugh, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Mayhugh, 66, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Richard was born on April 8, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Antoinette Capito. He loved spending time outdoors, whether he was...
27 First News
Elizabeth “Betty” Elchuck, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Elchuck, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 15, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Balkan. Betty was a true matriarch of her family and the glue that...
27 First News
Bonita “Bonnie” (Osman) Coburn, Negley, Ohio
NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita “Bonnie” Coburn, age 79, of Negley, died unexpectedly, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 23, 1943, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Albert Osman and the late Ruth Waite Fortune. Bonnie devoted...
27 First News
June M. Martin, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June M. Martin, 87 of Crandall Medical Center, Sebring, formerly of Berlin Center, died early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at Crandall Medical Center. June, known as Judy was born June 25, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Norman and Frances (Buckle) Taylor...
27 First News
Bradley T. Boerio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Boerio, 23, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Brad was born January 16, 1999, in Youngstown and was the son of Brian K. Boerio and Lisa L. Goist Boerio. He was a lifelong area resident and...
27 First News
Robert E. Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Davis, 71, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022. Mr. Davis was born September 24, 1951, a son to J. D. Davis and Alline Brown. He went to Warren Western Reserve High School and Toledo University. He worked for Davis Construction...
27 First News
Nicholas Robert Martincic, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Robert Martincic, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Martincic was born on October 17, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Nick and Frances (Martinyak) Martincic. He was a graduate of Sharon High...
27 First News
Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, age 76 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Danny was born August 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio a son of Donavon D., Jr. and Marcella Reckert Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also raised by his stepfather, Leo Bobby, who was very involved in his life.
27 First News
Linda K. Gabler, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown – Linda, K. Gabler, 68 passed away Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care Center. She was born February 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Dettmer Gordon. Linda was a graduate of Halton City High school and went...
27 First News
Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
27 First News
Andy L. Anderson, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andy L. Anderson, age 53 passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born May 9, 1969, to Harold Anderson and Mary Lalli. Everyone who knew Andy, knew he had a hard life. He lived through things that only God could have helped him through. He was a strong person with a big heart. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready to lend a hand. He loved his family, Cleveland Browns, Metallica, and his beer.
Ohio funeral home transformed into haunted house
For this October, Erik Engartner turned the funeral home into a haunted house called "Nine Lives at the Wickyards."
27 First News
Westminster snaps slide; Titans roll on Homecoming
Westminster rolled past Thiel 41-6 on Homecoming on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Westminster snaps slide; Titans roll on Homecoming. Westminster rolled past Thiel 41-6 on Homecoming on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Girard family evacuated after neighbor alerts crews …. One family is safe thanks to their neighbor after a fire...
Comments / 0