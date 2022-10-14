Herschel Walker failed to show up to the Georgia Senate debate featuring Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Libertarian Chase Oliver on Sunday and was represented instead by an empty podium. The Republican nominee, still feeling the pinch from Friday’s debate and the fallout over his “prop” badge, declined an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. Under the club’s rules, he was represented by an empty podium. “Herschel Walker said ‘any time, any place’ but refused to show up tonight,” Warnock tweeted. “Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO