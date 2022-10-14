Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Texas Teen Who Vanished With Mom Found With Body in Trunk
A Texas teen who disappeared with his mother was found in Nebraska—with the body of a woman in his car trunk. Tyler Roenz, 17, was seriously injured when he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska on Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced. The woman found in the...
Daily Beast
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family. Along the way, any remnants of...
Daily Beast
Herschel Walker Ditches Georgia Senate Debate, Represented by ‘Empty Podium’
Herschel Walker failed to show up to the Georgia Senate debate featuring Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Libertarian Chase Oliver on Sunday and was represented instead by an empty podium. The Republican nominee, still feeling the pinch from Friday’s debate and the fallout over his “prop” badge, declined an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. Under the club’s rules, he was represented by an empty podium. “Herschel Walker said ‘any time, any place’ but refused to show up tonight,” Warnock tweeted. “Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more.”
Comments / 0