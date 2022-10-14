ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Red Zone: Week 9 Scores & Highlights

(WSPA) – Another week of high school football is in the books in the Carolinas.

We’ve got all of the final scores and highlights below:

AWAY HOME
22 Byrnes 25 Dorman F
19 Gaffney 7 Boiling Springs F
41 Daniel 3 Seneca F
31 Westside 21 Greenwood F
0 Pickens 56 Greenville F
56 Easley 0 Berea F
AWAY HOME
21 Mann 14 Mauldin F
13 Hillcrest 14 Hanna F
48 Riverside 13 Eastside F
45 Laurens 35 Wade Hampton F
49 Powdersville 6 Southside F
21 Palmetto 43 Wren F
71 BHP 7 Fountain Inn F
21 Pendleton 28 Crescent F
44 Walhalla 14 West-Oak F
6 Dixie 48 CCES F
42 SCS 7 McCormick F
AWAY HOME
20 Woodruff 59 Clinton F
33 Chester 13 Emerald F
53 Chapman 13 Travelers Rest F
6 Carolina 42 Blue Ridge F
0 Landrum 48 Abbeville F
21 Liberty 28 Ninety Six F/OT
28 Chesnee 25 Blacksburg F
62 Ware Shoals 32 CFC F
27 Polk Co. 48 Chase F
42 W. Henderson 0 Owen F
14 E. Henderson 39 N. Henderson F
48 R-S Central 8 E. Rutherford F
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

