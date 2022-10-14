Read full article on original website
Related
The US economy is still running on a post-COVID sugar high that's about to run out and make 2023 feel miserable
$5 trillion in stimulus and record-low rates fueled a huge recovery. Now the the comedown is going to hurt.
NASDAQ
Treasuries Finish Volatile Session Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday after once again failing to sustain an early move to the upside. Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.7 basis points to 3.998 percent.
NASDAQ
Credit Suisse taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for capital increase -Bloomberg News
Credit Suisse Group AG is working with banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Morgan Stanley on a potential capital increase, should it need to shore up its balance sheet and raise funds for its restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Additional details,...
NASDAQ
Understanding the Regulatory Landscape of Crypto: Part 1
Welcome back to our 2022 regtech series, where we trace the evolution of regtech adoption in financial services and the legal industry, the regtech funding market, and specific strengths and weaknesses of regtech. In our last post, we discussed the here and now of crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi). Here, we’ll start to survey the detailed, and often confusing, regulatory landscape of crypto and DeFi.
NASDAQ
U.S. says it raised concerns with Riyadh over jailed U.S. citizen as recently as Monday
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States has raised with Saudi authorities the case of a Saudi-U.S. citizen detained in Saudi Arabia as recently as Monday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday. Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel said the Saudi government offered no information...
NASDAQ
Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei
U.S. tech giant Apple Inc has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday. Adds details from report, background. Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. tech...
Column-Markets map out the end of the line :Mike Dolan
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Yet another eye-catching rebound in global stocks may just be another bear market bounce - but investors do sense the end of a dark road, even if there's still some distance to go.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally. Building on Monday's broad gains, the S&P 500 led the major U.S. stock indexes higher to end the session up nearly 1%...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive But Well Off Early Highs
(RTTNews) - Stocks have given back ground after an early rally but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the strong gains on the day, the major averages are extending the recovery rally seen in the previous session. After surging by more than 650 points to a nearly...
Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes - Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand should see economic growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year, driven by its key export and tourism sectors, a recovery that is best supported by gradual interest rate hikes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today
Shares of high-growth fintech firms Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were rallying today, up 4.8%, 5.4%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The rally in these newly public financial technology stocks wasn't so much from news out of their own businesses, but rather...
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports.Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low under 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.1% on Tuesday after investment bank Goldman Sachs, military contractor Lockheed Martin and others reported strong results.Market sentiment is “looking positive so far amid forecast-beating earnings,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.The profit reports helped at least temporarily offset investor worries that repeated interest rate hikes by U.S., European and Asian central banks to...
Oil prices rise as investors seek riskier assets and on China demand outlook
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into riskier assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
Comments / 0