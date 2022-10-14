Welcome back to our 2022 regtech series, where we trace the evolution of regtech adoption in financial services and the legal industry, the regtech funding market, and specific strengths and weaknesses of regtech. In our last post, we discussed the here and now of crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi). Here, we’ll start to survey the detailed, and often confusing, regulatory landscape of crypto and DeFi.

