Treasuries Finish Volatile Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday after once again failing to sustain an early move to the upside. Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.7 basis points to 3.998 percent.
Credit Suisse taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for capital increase -Bloomberg News

Credit Suisse Group AG is working with banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Morgan Stanley on a potential capital increase, should it need to shore up its balance sheet and raise funds for its restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Additional details,...
Understanding the Regulatory Landscape of Crypto: Part 1

Welcome back to our 2022 regtech series, where we trace the evolution of regtech adoption in financial services and the legal industry, the regtech funding market, and specific strengths and weaknesses of regtech. In our last post, we discussed the here and now of crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi). Here, we’ll start to survey the detailed, and often confusing, regulatory landscape of crypto and DeFi.
Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

U.S. tech giant Apple Inc has put on hold plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products, after Washington imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies, the Nikkei reported on Monday. Adds details from report, background. Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. tech...
U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive But Well Off Early Highs

(RTTNews) - Stocks have given back ground after an early rally but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the strong gains on the day, the major averages are extending the recovery rally seen in the previous session. After surging by more than 650 points to a nearly...
Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today

Shares of high-growth fintech firms Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were rallying today, up 4.8%, 5.4%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The rally in these newly public financial technology stocks wasn't so much from news out of their own businesses, but rather...
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits

Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports.Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low under 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.1% on Tuesday after investment bank Goldman Sachs, military contractor Lockheed Martin and others reported strong results.Market sentiment is “looking positive so far amid forecast-beating earnings,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.The profit reports helped at least temporarily offset investor worries that repeated interest rate hikes by U.S., European and Asian central banks to...

