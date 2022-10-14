Read full article on original website
Related
The US economy is still running on a post-COVID sugar high that's about to run out and make 2023 feel miserable
$5 trillion in stimulus and record-low rates fueled a huge recovery. Now the the comedown is going to hurt.
Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes - Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand should see economic growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year, driven by its key export and tourism sectors, a recovery that is best supported by gradual interest rate hikes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
Column-Markets map out the end of the line :Mike Dolan
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Yet another eye-catching rebound in global stocks may just be another bear market bounce - but investors do sense the end of a dark road, even if there's still some distance to go.
Asia hedge fund losses grow in Q3, poised for worst year since 2008
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hedge funds focused on emerging Asia posted their biggest monthly losses in years in September and are set for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, data provider HFR said.
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low under 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.1%...
Oil prices rise as investors seek riskier assets and on China demand outlook
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into riskier assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
Comments / 0