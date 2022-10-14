ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond Meat cuts staff, guidance

Beyond Meat Inc. shares tumbled after the maker of alternative burgers lowered its full-year sales outlook and said it will cut about a fifth of its global workforce, including several top executives. The company, which has been hit by a shift away from plant-based eating as inflation surges, said it...
Bank of America Corporation Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $6.58 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $7.26 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Goldman to combine investment banking and trading businesses - WSJ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to fold its biggest businesses into three divisions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Oct 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N plans to fold its biggest businesses into three divisions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn

When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market

The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
Beyond Meat cutting 200 jobs, lowers 2022 revenue outlook

Beyond Meat is undertaking a second round of job cutting and trimmed its revenue expectations for the year as it cuts costs to offset a decline in sales. The company said Friday that 200 job cuts, which amount to about 19% of its total global workforce, will be mostly completed by the end of the year. It cited record inflation as well as increased competition and lower demand.
Down 35%, Is Take-Two Stock a Buy?

Competition in the games industry has heated up in 2022 as multiple companies have altered the industry's landscape by acquiring different studios. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) kicked off the trend in January when it announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for a historic $68.7 billion. Sony (NYSE: SONY) has also joined in by snapping up four game studios over the year, with its biggest being Bungie for $3.7 billion.
Goodbuy’s New Affiliate Program Furthers Small Business’ Visibility With Browser Extension

For values-conscious consumers, Goodbuy, the shopping tool built exclusively for small businesses, is making shopping easier than ever with its Shopify integrated, browser extension.   Founded in 2021 by Cara Oppenheimer and Cary Fortin Telander, goodbuy was created to disrupt the 70 percent of all U.S. online spending that goes into the pockets of just 15 mega-retailers. With the company, the cofounders hoped to not only support independent businesses but also supply consumers like themselves who want to find businesses with aligned values but lack the time and resources to filter through the vast online shopping space.More from WWDA Closer Look...
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss provision

Bank of America Corp joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. Adds details from statement. Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N joined other...
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me

When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. PROVIDENT BANCORP INC (MARYLAND) (PVBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
As China Weakness, PC Market Downturn Take Toll On Semiconductor Sector Ahead Of Q3 Results, Analyst Recommends These Chip Stocks

Risks abound as chip companies prepare to announce their quarterly results over the coming week. Semiconductor demand is slowing broadly across all end markets in Asia, while North America, Europe fare better, KeyBanc says. Shares of chipmakers have come under significant selling pressure in recent sessions amid negative preannouncements and...
EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Group Lowers Valuation Ahead Of December IPO

SHANGHAI — Ahead of its December IPO, Lanvin Group revealed its 2022 interim results and an updated company valuation in a recent amendment to its registration statement with the SEC. Heading into a roadshow in Hong Kong, South Korea, and the U.S.A., the Fosun International Ltd.-owned luxury fashion company lowered its pre-money equity valuation from $1.25 billion to $1 billion. Group revenue grew 73 percent on a year-to-year basis to 202 million euros in the first half of 2022. The company is on track to achieve profitability in 2024.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market.
