‘I never expected it’: Community gathers around family in need for collection drive
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Local communities are gathering together for a family in Neenah who recently lost everything in a fire, while at the same time their child is battling cancer. Organizers held a collection drive for the family on Saturday, with hopes of filling a 40-foot trailer with...
Green Bay family sending over 550 care packages to soldiers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay family is making sure troops overseas know that we are thinking about them here in northeast Wisconsin. Hannah Stillman, whose husband was in the military for nearly 13 years, organized a fundraiser to put together care packages for soldiers overseas. The packages had candy, beef jerky, hot […]
Neenah family holds out hope through tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
'Snackable Bakes' author Jessie Sheehan shares baking journey during Wisconsin visit
MILWAUKEE — From the Food Network to Bon Appétit Magazine, baker Jessie Sheehan gets plenty of attention for her quick and easy baked goods recipes. While Sheehan has made a career creating easy to follow recipes for home bakers, she also enjoys having the chance to cook for her own family. It is something this New York-based baker had a chance to do during a recent visit to the Milwaukee area to visit family.
10-15-22 product recall
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for various packaged foods purchased on or before Oct. 12, 2022. The affected products, which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293, include 18 products.:. Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages. Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb....
Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
APPLETON, Wis. — Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. “Jesus Christ Superstar” marks the beginning of the 20th anniversary season at Fox Cities PAC. The 50th anniversary tour of the show runs in Appleton, Wis. from Oct. 18 - 23. “We are thrilled to...
In Kiel, Wisconsin, attack on ‘critical race theory’ ignores bullying of Black student
The Wempner family felt like prisoners as they sat in their house in early June — surrounded by woods on their 6-acre lot outside of Kiel. Their usually sleepy northeastern Wisconsin town had transformed into a culture war battlefront, stoking fears of violence. Parents of three middle school boys, along with a conservative law firm, pushed a one-sided story that went viral across conservative media: That the Kiel school district was investigating the boys for allegedly using the wrong pronouns to address a transgender student.
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing money from nursing home resident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A jury convicted Terry Culver of fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nursing home resident. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 after he was convicted of eight counts, including theft in a business setting, and fraud while rendering an income tax return. The jury acquitted Culver of two counts Thursday, court records show.
Protest, outrage over Milwaukee viral video
MILWAUKEE — A video from Milwaukee's south side sparked a firestorm on social media. The video led Community activist, Vaun Mayes, to organize a protest. The video shows a white man grabbing another, younger Black man by the neck while holding his bike back, preventing him from escaping. "This...
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that resulted...
Green Bay Police Warn of Counterfeit Cash Circulating the City
Counterfeit cash is circulating in the City of Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department has announced that they have seized over $1,000 in fake currency over the past six weeks in denominations ranging from $1 bills all the way up to $100 bills. The cash looks and feels real,...
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
One Crash with Two Cars Totaled from the Same Family
Not many people can say they’ve had a near-death experience, but Sophie Nedens can. It’s a perfect spring day in 2021. Sophie is a sophomore at Neenah High School and is a new driver. Sophie drives home from a hiking excursion with friends. She views the world from...
Generac plans for climate change to transform the generator business
When Generac Power Systems began making backup power generators in Waukesha in 1959, it wasn’t clear how many homeowners might want this new, emergency-ready product. Six decades later, the company has a global reach, with around 10,000 employees and $5 billion in annual sales, said CEO Aaron Jagdfeld at the Cap Times Executive Breakfast on Wednesday. Moderated by Mark Richardson, founder of Madison career coaching and hiring consulting company Unfinished Business, it was the first installment of the ticketed event series designed for current and aspiring business leaders.
A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered
Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
