Singapore's Endowus acquires Hong Kong's Carret Private to boost wealth management business
Endowus, the Singapore-based digital wealth advisory platform, announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Carret Private Investments Limited, a Hong Kong-based wealth manager and multi-family office that serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts and charitable organisations. Endowus was established in Singapore as the first, and...
Indonesian financial management platform Pocket raises pre-seed funding led by East Ventures
Pocket, an Indonesia-based fintech startup providing a holistic financial health platform for families, announced Monday the completion of an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding led by East Ventures. Pocket said in a statement it will allocate the fresh funds mainly for product penetration in increasing adoption and users. Pocket will...
EY: Global IPO market continues to plummet as we round out Q3; Indonesia's most active Asean exchange YTD
Year-to-date (YTD) 2022, there have been a total of 992 IPOs raising $146 billion, a 44 percent and 57 percent decrease year-over-year (YOY), respectively, according to audit and advisory firm EY. This follows the trend for the year in which IPO companies and investors were faced with mounting macroeconomic challenges, market uncertainties, increasing volatility and falling global equity prices. Volatility (CBOE VIX average) increased from 19.7 in 2021 to 25.6 in YTD 2022.
What a dynamic blockchain OS means for the Web3 ecosystem
In Southeast Asia, at least 9 out of 10 respondents in a recent survey of 3,000 people claim that they are currently using or are open to trying digital currencies. Notably, the region offers a hotbed for consumer-facing FinTech products leveraging peer-to-peer payments and smart contracts. As fast as the developments are forthcoming, so is the global adoption of Web3 technologies – and their pitfalls.
Indonesia e-commerce group Blibli plans up to $528M IPO next month - report
Indonesian e-commerce firm Blibli, backed by conglomerate Djarum Group, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) next month on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) to raise as much as 8.17 trillion rupiah ($528.29 million), Reuters reported on Monday. Blibli’s operator PT Global Digital Niaga plans to sell as many...
Indian live-commerce platform Shopr.TV raises $1.7M seed capital from BEENEXT, Y-Combinator and others
Shopr.TV, an India-based live-commerce platform, announced that Tuesday it has raised $1.7 million seed capital from reputed global institutional investors, including BEENEXT, Y-Combinator, Locus Ventures, Shiprocket, Goodwater Capital, and more. Renowned angel investors such as Kunal Shah (CRED), Lalit Keshre (Groww), Venky Karnam (Afore Capital), amongst others, are also a...
Global relocation: A thing of the past?
This article is co-authored by Sam Lee (Partner) and Charles Phan (Project Lead) at Paloe. As the world continues to move toward Covid-19 recovery, the topic of relocation has also started to resurface within the public conversation. Relocation has been rising since 1990, with growth accelerating over the last two decades as people continuously strive for better economic prospects and quality of life.
EVMOS StayKing House protocol wins Evmos Momentum Hackathon grand prize
EVMOS StayKing House, a decentralized finance protocol developed by engineers from Sooho.io, the South Korea-based DeFi infrastructure service provider, won the Grand Champion award of $80,000 worth of USDC and EVMOS at Evmos’ inaugural Momentum Hackathon. Funded by Web3Scholarships, the Evmos Momentum Hackathon was held over seven weeks from...
How data is driving innovation in an evolving hospitality industry
‘Data-driven’ and ‘digital transformation’ have become technology buzzwords, the foundation on which millions of businesses in hundreds of industries are built today. Digital transformation, data, and automation are by no means a pandemic-induced phenomenon, but their influence and adoption have skyrocketed over the past two-and-a-half years. Whether...
Are we ready for robo taxis?
Today’s time is of technology and more of automation. People are obsessed with technology, and automation has become an integral part of everyone’s life. One such automated technology is robotics, and people are way too excited to try out robots for various purposes, including commercial, industrial, or even household purposes. Currently, there are autonomous vehicles present in the market that is driven by high-end smart AI-based system with machine learning and IoT devices.
Canada's ChainSafe raises $18.75M Series A funding led by Round13
ChainSafe Systems, a Canada-based blockchain infrastructure firm, announced Tuesday that it has secured $18.75 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round. The investment was led by Round13 with participation from new investors NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors ConsenSys, Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital, ChainSafe said in a statement.
Hong Kong's imBee raises $5M Series A funding led by DCM Ventures
ImBee, a Hong Kong-headquartered chat management platform, announced Monday that it has raised $5 million in Series A funding led by DCM, a global venture capital firm, to advance its platform offerings, go deeper into existing markets and expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Levering imBee’s success in delivering...
Asia stocks slide as investors lose risk appetite, yields rise
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Asian share markets fell on Thursday as investor fears over a looming recession crimped risk appetite, while Treasury yields rose on expectations that the Federal Reserve will remain aggressive in its interest rate hikes.
BEYOND Expo | Blockchain gaming company Animoca says Web3 space can overturn tech giants’ dominance
Editor’s note: A version of this article was first published on technode.com. Founded in 2014, crypto gaming developer and investor Animoca Brands has become one of the leading companies in the metaverse in the last two years, with the company’s portfolio growing to almost 400 investments in Web3-related projects, including Dapper Labs, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity.
Indonesian farming startup Beleaf raises $2M seed funding led by Alpha JWC Ventures
Indonesian smart farming startup Beleaf announced Monday its recently closed Seed funding of $2 million led by Alpha JWC Ventures, with participation from BRI Ventures’ Sembrani Nusantara, MDI-Finch Capital’s Arise, and several prominent angel. investors. Beleaf said in a statement with this fresh Seed funding, the firm will...
