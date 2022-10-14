ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

tom
2d ago

Lets get the meaning of those questions out now. Put them in terms everybody understands NOW!!! Not election day. WHAT ARE YOU HIDING?

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots

BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people. “We have 2.3 million poor...
WISCONSIN STATE
themadent.com

Governor Evers has Delivered for Small Businesses in Wisconsin

Small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy, and in communities across the state, small businesses ranging from flower shops to local bars and restaurants are benefiting from Governor Evers’ common sense leadership. With Governor Evers’ support, small business owners have the tools and opportunities to succeed.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rally held to oppose proposed We Energies rate hike

MILWAUKEE — Several groups held a rally in Milwaukee to oppose a proposed We Energies rate hike of 8-11% for its customers. It created the ME Energies: Affordable Energy Now movement, which includes Sierra Club, Clean Wisconsin, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action and Walnut Way Conservation Group.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Survey shows 60% support for Kenosha County casino

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — A new survey shows 60% of the public supports a Menominee/Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha County. The poll was commissioned by the Menominee Tribe's gaming authority. "I was really pleased that the attitudes and perceptions of the casino haven't changed that much over time, pleasantly...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers

Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
WATERFORD, WI
WISN

Mask mandate reinstated on Milwaukee County buses

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Masks are back on Milwaukee County buses. The county announced the mandate on Friday after the COVID-19 community level rose back into the "medium" category from "low." Two weeks ago on September 30th, the county announced that masks would be optional. In a statement, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
PLANetizen

Milwaukee Transit to See More Service Cuts

Writing for Urban Milwaukee, Graham Kilmer reports on the city’s cash-strapped transit system, which is projected to face a deficit of $20 million in 2025. This gap will directly translate into service cuts, Kilmer reports. “By 2023, the system is budgeted to have 86 fewer buses than it did in 2018, according to a budget analysis by the comptroller.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

LIVE: Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 11: Week 3 begins

DAY 11 - Testimony continues as the third week of the Waukesha Parade suspect trial begins. Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case against defendant Brooks early this week. Day 10 Recap: On Friday, Brooks cross examined a Waukesha police officer, who shot at the driver of the red SUV as it barreled through the parade 9:55 a.m.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
LAKE MILLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days

Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
MADISON, WI

