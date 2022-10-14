Read full article on original website
wpr.org
League of Women Voters suing to prevent absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses from being rejected
A lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin League of Women Votes seeks to allow clerks to accept absentee ballot envelopes with incomplete witness address information. The suit and a request for a temporary injunction comes a month after a Waukesha County judge ruled clerks cannot correct incomplete witness addresses. The League...
Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people. “We have 2.3 million poor...
themadent.com
Governor Evers has Delivered for Small Businesses in Wisconsin
Small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy, and in communities across the state, small businesses ranging from flower shops to local bars and restaurants are benefiting from Governor Evers’ common sense leadership. With Governor Evers’ support, small business owners have the tools and opportunities to succeed.
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
spectrumnews1.com
Rally held to oppose proposed We Energies rate hike
MILWAUKEE — Several groups held a rally in Milwaukee to oppose a proposed We Energies rate hike of 8-11% for its customers. It created the ME Energies: Affordable Energy Now movement, which includes Sierra Club, Clean Wisconsin, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action and Walnut Way Conservation Group.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Joseph Michalkiewicz Hacked Gas Station Clerk to Death With Ax | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #38
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Joseph Michalkiewicz was one of them. His release was discretionary. 38th in the...
WISN
Survey shows 60% support for Kenosha County casino
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — A new survey shows 60% of the public supports a Menominee/Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha County. The poll was commissioned by the Menominee Tribe's gaming authority. "I was really pleased that the attitudes and perceptions of the casino haven't changed that much over time, pleasantly...
captimes.com
State Debate: We had duty to stand up against Ron Johnson, Journal Sentinel columnist insists
The Milwaukee Journal's David Haynes uses a column to explain the state's Gannett newspapers editorial earlier this week to proclaim that Ron Johnson is no longer fit to be a U.S. senator. Given the stakes in the midterm elections, he argues, the editorial board has a duty to stand up against Johnson's re-election.
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers
Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home
WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
WISN
Mask mandate reinstated on Milwaukee County buses
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Masks are back on Milwaukee County buses. The county announced the mandate on Friday after the COVID-19 community level rose back into the "medium" category from "low." Two weeks ago on September 30th, the county announced that masks would be optional. In a statement, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
PLANetizen
Milwaukee Transit to See More Service Cuts
Writing for Urban Milwaukee, Graham Kilmer reports on the city’s cash-strapped transit system, which is projected to face a deficit of $20 million in 2025. This gap will directly translate into service cuts, Kilmer reports. “By 2023, the system is budgeted to have 86 fewer buses than it did in 2018, according to a budget analysis by the comptroller.”
WISN
LIVE: Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 11: Week 3 begins
DAY 11 - Testimony continues as the third week of the Waukesha Parade suspect trial begins. Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case against defendant Brooks early this week. Day 10 Recap: On Friday, Brooks cross examined a Waukesha police officer, who shot at the driver of the red SUV as it barreled through the parade 9:55 a.m.
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
nbc15.com
PROSECUTORS IN WAUKESHA PREDICT THEY WILL WRAP UP THEIR CASE AGAINST DARRELL BROOKS ON MONDAY.
Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning. Are snow days a thing of the past? Since the pandemic and the rise of virtual learning, school district leaders all over the nation are discussing what to do when bad weather hits. Updated: 3 hours...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
