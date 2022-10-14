Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
Twin baby girl names ‘were meant to be’
DENVER (KDVR) — Rose Medical Center in Denver had a sweet surprise Wednesday after a set of twin babies were delivered with help from two nurses with identical names. “We got on shift and twins were being born and typically two nurses have to be in delivery,” Julia Vanmarter, a nurse at Rose Medical Center said.
KDVR.com
Twins names match nurses who delivered them
KDVR.com
Experts say to book holiday travel earlier this year
Millions are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday but travel experts recommend making reservations early for end-of-the-year holidays. Experts say to book holiday travel earlier this year. Millions are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday but travel experts recommend making reservations early for end-of-the-year holidays. Sunny and 60s...
dornob.com
This $15 Million Denver Home is Packed with Historic Secrets, Including an Underground Speakeasy
Century-old properties are often full of surprises. Whether it’s a hidden room or a cache of relics, documents, and antiques, the beauty of these spaces is that they come with long pedigrees that offer a glimpse into a forgotten past. Recently, a Denver home has come onto the market whose impressive résumé dots all the (historic) I’s and crosses all the (secret) T’s imaginable.
KDVR.com
Sun, 60s before weekend snow
Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts. Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts.
KDVR.com
Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire
The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people, Lyle and Marylin Hileman, who tried to shelter in their basement. Evan Kruegel spoke with their family two years after the tragedy. Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire. The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety
A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Top 10 vehicles stolen in Denver metro
Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren't slowing down.
KDVR.com
Video shows police hog-tie man
Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. 7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting. That shooting happened on Dakin Street...
macaronikid.com
WIN a Family Five Pack of Tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns
Is back in town for a second season. Open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much the people of Denver loved the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns during our first run last season, we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second year” stated Dan McCullough, Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “Guests can expect an experience better than they could’ve ever imagined this year, filled with magic, pumpkins and more. You’ll find magic around every corner!’
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2....
denverite.com
East Colfax residents protest site of future condos along Denver-Aurora border
Chants in several different languages could be heard in the streets and alleys in the East Colfax neighborhood Saturday morning. Protesters marched from New Freedom Park to Yosemite and 14th Streets along the Denver-Aurora border to voice their displeasure over plans to build luxury condominiums in the area. The Aurora...
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
KDVR.com
1 dead, multiple victims reported at Adams County house party shooting
1 is reported dead and multiple victims were shot as they were trying to leave an Adams County house party after a fight erupted into shooting, officials said. FOX31 Reporter Courtney Fromm shares what we've learned. 1 dead, multiple victims reported at Adams County …. 1 is reported dead and...
KDVR.com
Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions on Sheridan
Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused multiple crashes along Sheridan Boulevard. Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions …. Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused...
KDVR.com
Frost advisory in effect Monday
Grab those chains, a frost and freeze advisory is in effect across some parts of the state on Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Grab those chains, a frost and freeze advisory is in effect across some parts of the state on Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Sunny and 60s for rest of...
Denver chef makes traditional barbacoa in Westwood neighborhood
DENVER, Colorado — Throughout Mexico, there are different types of barbacoa. The one Jose Avila grew up eating was barbacoa de borrego, or lamb barbacoa, originating from Hidalgo. When he moved to Colorado and began working in kitchens, he couldn’t find any chefs or restaurants making traditional barbacoa the...
denverite.com
Denver Initiated Ordinance 307: The one on sidewalks
Denver’s sidewalks can be perfectly smooth walkways, bumpy flagstones, disintegrating concrete, or, sometimes, completely non-existent. It all depends on where you are, because the city has struggled for years to expeditiously repair and build new sidewalks. One big part of the problem: sidewalks are the responsibility of property owners.
