KDVR.com

Twin baby girl names ‘were meant to be’

DENVER (KDVR) — Rose Medical Center in Denver had a sweet surprise Wednesday after a set of twin babies were delivered with help from two nurses with identical names. “We got on shift and twins were being born and typically two nurses have to be in delivery,” Julia Vanmarter, a nurse at Rose Medical Center said.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Twins names match nurses who delivered them

Rose Medical Center in Denver had a sweet surprise Wednesday after a set of twin babies were delivered with help from two nurses with identical names.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Experts say to book holiday travel earlier this year

Millions are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday but travel experts recommend making reservations early for end-of-the-year holidays.
DENVER, CO
dornob.com

This $15 Million Denver Home is Packed with Historic Secrets, Including an Underground Speakeasy

Century-old properties are often full of surprises. Whether it’s a hidden room or a cache of relics, documents, and antiques, the beauty of these spaces is that they come with long pedigrees that offer a glimpse into a forgotten past. Recently, a Denver home has come onto the market whose impressive résumé dots all the (historic) I’s and crosses all the (secret) T’s imaginable.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sun, 60s before weekend snow

Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire

The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people, Lyle and Marylin Hileman, who tried to shelter in their basement. Evan Kruegel spoke with their family two years after the tragedy.
DENVER, CO
arizonasuntimes.com

Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety

A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows police hog-tie man

Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports.
DENVER, CO
macaronikid.com

WIN a Family Five Pack of Tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns

Is back in town for a second season. Open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much the people of Denver loved the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns during our first run last season, we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second year” stated Dan McCullough, Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “Guests can expect an experience better than they could’ve ever imagined this year, filled with magic, pumpkins and more. You’ll find magic around every corner!’
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

East Colfax residents protest site of future condos along Denver-Aurora border

Chants in several different languages could be heard in the streets and alleys in the East Colfax neighborhood Saturday morning. Protesters marched from New Freedom Park to Yosemite and 14th Streets along the Denver-Aurora border to voice their displeasure over plans to build luxury condominiums in the area.
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions on Sheridan

Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused multiple crashes along Sheridan Boulevard.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Frost advisory in effect Monday

Grab those chains, a frost and freeze advisory is in effect across some parts of the state on Monday. Carly Cassady reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver chef makes traditional barbacoa in Westwood neighborhood

DENVER, Colorado — Throughout Mexico, there are different types of barbacoa. The one Jose Avila grew up eating was barbacoa de borrego, or lamb barbacoa, originating from Hidalgo. When he moved to Colorado and began working in kitchens, he couldn't find any chefs or restaurants making traditional barbacoa the...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver Initiated Ordinance 307: The one on sidewalks

Denver’s sidewalks can be perfectly smooth walkways, bumpy flagstones, disintegrating concrete, or, sometimes, completely non-existent. It all depends on where you are, because the city has struggled for years to expeditiously repair and build new sidewalks. One big part of the problem: sidewalks are the responsibility of property owners.
