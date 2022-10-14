Read full article on original website
Related
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
28 Of The Most Emotionally Devastating Goodbye Scenes Between TV Characters
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
‘The Watcher’ Was Almost Filmed at 657 Boulevard — Here’s Where It Was Filmed Instead — Plus Comparison Photos
Find out where 'The Watcher' on Netflix was filmed although producers attempted to purchase the original home for the setting.
Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson Duet Loretta Lynn Song
Dwayne Johnson has been making the rounds on several different shows to promote his upcoming movie, Black Adam. But during his visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, he did a little more than just chat about the film, performing one of the late Loretta Lynn's songs as a fantastic duet with host Kelly Clarkson.
Comments / 0