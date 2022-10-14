ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Carson Wentz facing four to six week recovery from fractured finger

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Monday afternoon that Wentz hadn't yet met with the hand specialist as of 3:30 p.m. ET, but the four-to-six-week timeframe may still hold. With Taylor Heinicke presumably getting ready to take over QB1 duties, the Commanders' next four opponents will be the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy