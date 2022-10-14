Read full article on original website
Related
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
WETM
Von Miller did what the Bills signed him to do vs. Patrick Mahomes in win over Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) – When the Bills signed Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million dollar contract, it was to help them get over the hump and beat the team that’s been standing in their way the past few years and that’s the Kansas City Chiefs.
Carson Wentz facing four to six week recovery from fractured finger
Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Monday afternoon that Wentz hadn't yet met with the hand specialist as of 3:30 p.m. ET, but the four-to-six-week timeframe may still hold. With Taylor Heinicke presumably getting ready to take over QB1 duties, the Commanders' next four opponents will be the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Saints expected to be without top 3 receivers Sunday against Burrow’s Bengals
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to be without their top three wide receivers when they host former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (Oct. 16), according to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN. Veterans Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) already were...
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel explains email scrutinizing NFL officiating
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel called out the league's officiating when he replied in an email to all NFL coaches and general managers.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Inactives for Week 6 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in what will be rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s second career start under center for Mike Tomlin. Pickett will be without tight end Pat Freiermuth, according to the Steelers’ final list of inactives. He didn’t...
Comments / 0