Georgetown County, SC

abcnews4.com

State of the Port address to be held on Monday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, President & CEO of South Carolina Ports Barbara Melvin, will be delivering the annual State of the Port address. This year's event will be at Charleston Marriot and will be hosted by the Proper Club of Charleston. Remarks are expected to start at 12:30.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Friendship AME Church proves good deeds can be done despite distance

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Friendship AME Church may be located in Mount Pleasant, but for them location does not matter to perform a good deed. "We went to Florida to an area that has been devastated by all of the Hurricane action that took place several weeks ago, it’s apocalyptic, it’s one of the saddest scenes that I’ve ever witnessed in my life," said Reverend Alonzo Redic III, the Servant Pastor for Friendship AME Church.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Palmetto Park Jam & Chili 5K

Join Charleston County Parks for two events coming up soon in at your Mount Pleasant county parks – the Palmetto Park Jam this weekend, and the Chili 5K run and walk Nov. 5!. Palmetto Park Jam at Palmetto Islands County Park; Sunday, Oct. 23; gates open at 10 a.m. and music starts at 12 p.m.; $40 per vehicle.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

'Applause for Paws' gala event at Charleston Gaillard Center Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is the third annual Applause for Paws Havana Nights Gala benefiting Charleston Animal Society with a silent auction not to be missed!. There is a little something for everyone, including fashion packages, exclusive trips, dining experiences, and the chance to enter a raffle for a brand-new, fully optimized 2022 Club Car Onward L4.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Jagerhaus Pub host Sam Adam's Oktoberfest Saturday

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley's Irish and German Pub is hosting Sam Adam's Oktoberfest today at noon until the party is over!. Partygoers can enjoy German bier, bratwurst, cornhole tournament, and much more. Live music will kick off at 1 p.m. with local favorites like Eddi Bush...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick. The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Pizza restaurant in Calabash catches fire early Sunday morning

CALABASH, N.C. (WPDE) — A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning. Crews with Calabash said they used their new aerial truck for the first time on the fire at Tony's Homemade Pizza when conditions became too unstable for firefighters who were making an interior attack. The...
CALABASH, NC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

