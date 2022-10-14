Read full article on original website
Friday’s 20/20 investigates twists and turns in Brittanee Drexel case
On Friday, ABC’s “20/20″ aired a two-hour program featuring exclusive interviews with family members and friends of victim Brittanee Drexel. The 17-year-old was last seen on video camera footage leaving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during a spring break trip in April 2009. Detectives spent...
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
State of the Port address to be held on Monday afternoon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, President & CEO of South Carolina Ports Barbara Melvin, will be delivering the annual State of the Port address. This year's event will be at Charleston Marriot and will be hosted by the Proper Club of Charleston. Remarks are expected to start at 12:30.
2 detained outside Fort Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were detained and removed from Fort Dorchester High School Monday after reports of a person with a weapon near the school, Dorchester District Two officials said. The school was placed on a brief "secure hold" around 10:30 a.m. “Our security team immediately...
Police: Saturday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a possible shooting at about 4 p.m. on Scarsdale Avenue. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died at […]
Friendship AME Church proves good deeds can be done despite distance
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Friendship AME Church may be located in Mount Pleasant, but for them location does not matter to perform a good deed. "We went to Florida to an area that has been devastated by all of the Hurricane action that took place several weeks ago, it’s apocalyptic, it’s one of the saddest scenes that I’ve ever witnessed in my life," said Reverend Alonzo Redic III, the Servant Pastor for Friendship AME Church.
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
Palmetto Park Jam & Chili 5K
Join Charleston County Parks for two events coming up soon in at your Mount Pleasant county parks – the Palmetto Park Jam this weekend, and the Chili 5K run and walk Nov. 5!. Palmetto Park Jam at Palmetto Islands County Park; Sunday, Oct. 23; gates open at 10 a.m. and music starts at 12 p.m.; $40 per vehicle.
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
Father shot during fatal home invasion in North Charleston Saturday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When North Charleston Police arrived for a burglary call on Saturday, several kids waved them down, saying their father had been shot, an incident report says. The kids were waving from the second-floor landing of a home on Scarsdale Avenue, where a burglary in...
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
'Applause for Paws' gala event at Charleston Gaillard Center Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is the third annual Applause for Paws Havana Nights Gala benefiting Charleston Animal Society with a silent auction not to be missed!. There is a little something for everyone, including fashion packages, exclusive trips, dining experiences, and the chance to enter a raffle for a brand-new, fully optimized 2022 Club Car Onward L4.
Jagerhaus Pub host Sam Adam's Oktoberfest Saturday
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley's Irish and German Pub is hosting Sam Adam's Oktoberfest today at noon until the party is over!. Partygoers can enjoy German bier, bratwurst, cornhole tournament, and much more. Live music will kick off at 1 p.m. with local favorites like Eddi Bush...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick. The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad […]
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
Pizza restaurant in Calabash catches fire early Sunday morning
CALABASH, N.C. (WPDE) — A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning. Crews with Calabash said they used their new aerial truck for the first time on the fire at Tony's Homemade Pizza when conditions became too unstable for firefighters who were making an interior attack. The...
1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
