Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week
Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.
Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show
Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
BET
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Cardi B Shares Photos From Her Star Studded 30th Birthday And She Looks Amazing!
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in style last night with a star studded cabaret-themed birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California and of course, she looked amazing! While everyone showed up and showed out for the burlesque theme in their very best fits, the birthday girl of course stole the show in […]
Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign
Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Lori and Marjorie Harvey Coordinate With Monochromatic Dressing for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row
Lori and Marjorie Harvey attended Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday with Lori in a head-to-toe black ensemble and her mother Marjorie contrasting in head-to-toe pink. The duo wore Valentino pieces from the brand’s fall 2022 collections. Marjorie’s coat and top were from Valentino’s “Pink PP” collection, which featured a new Pantone color created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli himself. She coordinated with Balenciaga’s Falkon pant leggings in pink and accessorized with a miniature Hermès Kelly bag. She topped off her look with a pair of Dior butterfly sunglasses embellished with Swarovski crystals.More from WWDChanel RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Chanel...
Elle
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids. On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
In Style
Victoria Beckham Just Made a Case for the Return of Over-the-Top Glitter Boots
There’s no denying all-glitter everything is having a moment right now, from strutting down runways to invading red carpets everywhere. The latest environment to welcome the trend with open arms? The streets of New York City, where Victoria Beckham firmly (and fashionably) decided that glitzy boots are very much in.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Zendaya & Tom Holland Hold Hands On Romantic Date At The Louvre In Paris: Photos
Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland took their red-hot romance to France! The Euphoria star and her Spider-Man co-star were spotted taking in the sights of the famous Louvre museum in Paris on Friday (October 7). Holding each other’s hands while standing in line, Zendaya rocked a sassy, oversized blouse dress while Tom donned a bold striped shirt and dark khakis.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Wears a Sheer Bodysuit Covered in Crystal-Embellished Logos in Paris
Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning logomania look. The Emmy-winning actress attended the Valentino spring 2023 show earlier today, where she was covered head to toe in the Italian house's iconic "V" circle logo. For the event, the global brand ambassador traded the house's signature hot pink for black, layering a blazer and short suit over a sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit, with all three pieces adorned in shimmering V-shaped decorations.
Kate Hudson rocks several chic outfits during her first day at the London Film Festival while promoting Knives Out 2
Kate Hudson showed off several fashionable outfits during the first day of the London Film Festival on Sunday morning. In a new Instagram video, the 43-year-old star uploaded footage of herself walking into the frame, then sitting down and walking off while changing outfits a few times. The clip began...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain Fronts Gucci’s New Watch Campaign
MILAN — After Idris Elba, it’s now Jessica Chastain’s turn to front Gucci’s new campaign for the brand’s 25H watch. With this agreement, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is further developing the relationship with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele. In June, Chastain posed for the brand’s third Hortus Deliciarum jewelry collection, or Garden of Delights in Latin. Chastain wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last March, where she received the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among other red carpet sightings, and she attended the brand’s spring 2023 show in Milan last month.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
intheknow.com
Toddler refuses to share cookie with mom, gives her broccoli instead
This hilarious toddler gave her mom broccoli when she asked her to share her cookie!. Sarah (@saruh2themax) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos of her adorable toddler, Willow. One of Willow’s favorite games is running a make-believe restaurant, but the sassy toddler likes to decide which order to fill and which to alter. In a hilarious video, Sarah attempts to “order” the cookie Willow is snacking on, but the tricky toddler serves her a bowl of broccoli instead!
Hypebae
Jodie Comer, Taylor Swift, Beyoncè and Zendaya Have Been Announced as the World’s Most Beautiful Women
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — but maybe the “beholder” is a coveted plastic surgeon. Dr. Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon, has utilized the latest computerized mapping strategy to apply an Ancient Greek technique, “Golden Ratio of Beauty,” to derive the world’s most beautiful women.
HipHopDX.com
Rihanna Reportedly Plotting New Album & Arena Tour Following Super Bowl Performance
Rihanna‘s forthcoming Super Bowl performance has reportedly put her on track to release new music, with talks of a tour also being a possibility. The singer has not released any new music as a solo artist since her multi-platinum 2016 album Anti, sparking an ongoing outcry for new material by fans on social media. Even as a featured artist, RiRi’s last appearance was on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” in 2020.
