MILAN — After Idris Elba, it’s now Jessica Chastain’s turn to front Gucci’s new campaign for the brand’s 25H watch. With this agreement, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is further developing the relationship with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele. In June, Chastain posed for the brand’s third Hortus Deliciarum jewelry collection, or Garden of Delights in Latin. Chastain wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last March, where she received the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among other red carpet sightings, and she attended the brand’s spring 2023 show in Milan last month.

7 DAYS AGO