Local Demonstration held in Corning in honor of the Women of Iran

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There have been many protests over the past few weeks in Iran and around the world.

On September 16th, 2022, Mahsa Amini died in police custody in Iran. She was arrested for not having her hair covered enough with her hijab. Since her death protest were sparked in Iran but now, we are starting to see demonstrations here at home.

Today in Corning at the center square there was a vigil and demonstration held, in support of the women of Iran. Many people there felt like they needed to meet this moment by standing in solidarity with these women, because it’s the best way they could use their voices.

