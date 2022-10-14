ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

cw34.com

Woman arrested for reckless driving, takes selfie while being apprehended

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested for reckless driving on Sunday after putting lives in danger during her erratic chase. At approximately 12:30 a.m., a vehicle entered the hurricane relief checkpoint on Hickory Boulevard and Kings Kew at a high rate of speed, neglected to stop, and charged through putting deputies' lives in danger.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man located in Virginia, arrested on murder charge in 2021 Arlington deadly shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last year in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On June 9, 2021, according to JSO, officers responded to an apartment complex on Townsend Boulevard, where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said the man, 32, was taken to a hospital, where died from his injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Monday near the Gateway Town Center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the JSO Homicide United, said a police officer was flagged down just after 10 a.m. by a concerned person at the Zone 1 Substation on Norwood Avenue. The person said there was an unresponsive man lying on a sidewalk around the corner, and the officer responded to the area and found a man in his 30s who had been shot at least once. The man died at the scene, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Monday, Oct. 17

• A 15-year-old boy was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on a charge of obstructing identification after police said he gave a fake name while being detained in an investigation. ACCIDENTS. • Ambr R. Shanks, 22, of Jacksonville was cited on a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old accused of shooting another man at Lawtey gas station

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and accused of shooting another man in the chest at a gas station in Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office got multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from those saying there was...
LAWTEY, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Suspect detained after man shot in 45th & Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police believe was shot in the area of 45th & Moncrief walked into a hospital early Saturday morning and is expected to be OK, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said shortly after midnight, patrol officers responded to West 45th Street,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

