JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Monday near the Gateway Town Center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the JSO Homicide United, said a police officer was flagged down just after 10 a.m. by a concerned person at the Zone 1 Substation on Norwood Avenue. The person said there was an unresponsive man lying on a sidewalk around the corner, and the officer responded to the area and found a man in his 30s who had been shot at least once. The man died at the scene, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO