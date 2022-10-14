Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News4Jax.com
Man taken into custody following exchange of gunfire with officers, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was apprehended and taken into custody Sunday evening following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Chief Shawn Coarsey, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called to a home on Edgewood Avenue at about...
cw34.com
Woman arrested for reckless driving, takes selfie while being apprehended
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested for reckless driving on Sunday after putting lives in danger during her erratic chase. At approximately 12:30 a.m., a vehicle entered the hurricane relief checkpoint on Hickory Boulevard and Kings Kew at a high rate of speed, neglected to stop, and charged through putting deputies' lives in danger.
First Coast News
Police: Clay County deputy refused to submit to breathalyzer, arrested on DUI charges for 2nd time
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County sheriff's deputy was arrested on DUI charges for the second time since Dec. 2021 on Saturday, court records show. According to court records, Christopher Coldiron was arrested and booked into Clay County Jail on Friday after he refused to submit to a DUI test.
News4Jax.com
Man located in Virginia, arrested on murder charge in 2021 Arlington deadly shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last year in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On June 9, 2021, according to JSO, officers responded to an apartment complex on Townsend Boulevard, where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said the man, 32, was taken to a hospital, where died from his injuries.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville police, suspect OK after exchanging gunfire outside Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was updated at 10:05 p.m. to reflect the most recent update from police. A Jacksonville man and all of the officers involved are OK after exchanging gunfire in the Moncrief area Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Officers were able to successfully take...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Monday near the Gateway Town Center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the JSO Homicide United, said a police officer was flagged down just after 10 a.m. by a concerned person at the Zone 1 Substation on Norwood Avenue. The person said there was an unresponsive man lying on a sidewalk around the corner, and the officer responded to the area and found a man in his 30s who had been shot at least once. The man died at the scene, police said.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Monday, Oct. 17
• A 15-year-old boy was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on a charge of obstructing identification after police said he gave a fake name while being detained in an investigation. ACCIDENTS. • Ambr R. Shanks, 22, of Jacksonville was cited on a...
First Coast News
Scene after officer-involved incident in Moncrief
A police officer was involved in an incident in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville, causing a huge police presence. JSO says the suspect is in custody.
Person shot in calf in Oceanway area, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot near the Oceanway Community Center on Saturday afternoon. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sago Ave. in reference to a dispute. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
19-year-old accused of shooting another man at Lawtey gas station
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and accused of shooting another man in the chest at a gas station in Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office got multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from those saying there was...
Clay County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI for second time in 10 months
A Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for the second time in 10 months. CCSO said Christopher Coldiron was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday night. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Court records show he refused...
St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
Clay County deputies investigate ‘hateful racial propaganda’ thrown on lawns in Lake Asbury area
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it is investigating leaflets with “hateful racial propaganda” thrown on residents’ lawns in the Lake Asbury area on Saturday night.
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office: Police respond to fight, find gunshot victim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the leg after an argument in the 12200 block of West Sago Avenue in Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight. Before they got there, they found out a person had shot.
News4Jax.com
Evidence released in deadly July 2021 crash that police say was result of street race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has released interviews, 911 calls and photos from what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was a high-speed crash that killed a woman on Edgewood Avenue North in July 2021. Ethan Rainey and Kiari Hill are both facing charges in the...
Police investigate 19-year-old shot on Townsend Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: JSO has confirmed that at around 5 p.m., officers were called to 5900 Townsend Rd. where they discovered a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Detectives are currently investigating the scene and it is unclear why the shooting occurred. The...
Man shot to death in Moncrief area identified by MAAD DADS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville advocacy group has identified the man who died via shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon. MAAD DADS says Deon Jerido, 23, was the victim of the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified by police. "Please speak up for the Jerido family,"...
JSO: Violent crimes unit on scene investigating multiple late night shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday, just after midnight, patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of W 45th St in reference to a person shot. Officers were unable to locate a victim when they arrived to the scene; but were soon...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating after racist flyers tossed on Middleburg properties
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is calling racist messages left in a Middleburg neighborhood “disgusting.”. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said it happened in the Lake Asbury area off County Road 220 near Middleburg High School. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Suspect detained after man shot in 45th & Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police believe was shot in the area of 45th & Moncrief walked into a hospital early Saturday morning and is expected to be OK, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said shortly after midnight, patrol officers responded to West 45th Street,...
