ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

50 Cent Named Grand Marshal of 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

By J. Bachelor
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAlTd_0iZce4yL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLYRa_0iZce4yL00

Source: Michael Buckner/BMA2015 / Getty

50 Cent has made quite an impact on Houston since making the move Down South. In addition to supporting local schools and hosting his Tycoon Weekend right here in H-Town, he’ll soon add another line to his list of accomplishments when he serves as Grand Marshal of The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade next month.

Dr. Peter Hotez , Professor and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and Co-Director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development will accompany the music mogul on the Grand Marshal float.

“As we celebrate our blessings this year, let us reflect on Houston as a vibrant and welcoming global city that values diversity and inclusion. This year’s Thanksgiving Day parade will highlight some of the most incredible talent, floats, and marching bands in the history of the parade,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner . “We are thrilled to host this wonderful tradition downtown again, and I look forward to seeing smiles on the faces of children and adults enjoying the parade made possible by our wonderful sponsors.”

From KPRC

Since landing in Houston, he has immersed himself in fostering leadership skills in young people in the Houston community in addition to supporting the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Most recently his G-Unity foundation jumpstarted a new business program for Houston Independent School District high schools — Kashmere, Worthing and Wheatley. The G-Unity Business Lab in partnership with Horizon United offers the chance to learn core business values and teaches practical skills with input from area business leaders, corporations and visiting professors, including Jackson.

Back in July, 50 caught up with our very own DJ J-Que and G-Mane explaining that he fell in love with The City of Houston and once he realized relocating from the North was a great business decision, he packed his bags and made Houston his home.

About The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade:

The 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Located in the heart of downtown Houston, this event is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country.  Each year, several hundred thousand Houstonians line the streets to cheer on participants. The parade will traverse over 20 city blocks and will feature elaborate floats, colorful marching bands, high-flying balloons and other uniquely Houston entries.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Music Legend Gladys Knight Brings the Razzle Dazzle to a $1 Million Houston Lunch

Memorial Hermann Razzle Dazzle with special guest Gladys Knight honoring Nina Hendee at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Michelle Watson) Unlike most singing stars of her generation, Gladys Knight has maintained her pipes in near perfect condition as the 78-year-old demonstrated at the Memorial Hermann “Razzle Dazzle” luncheon held at Houston’s Post Oak Hotel.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas

11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Crawfish

When this cult favorite Chinatown spot opened up its first locale in the loop right off North Shepherd in the Heights, fans rejoiced; and there’s now another location in The Woodlands, too. That means you have triple the chance to get your hands dirty with its excellent Asian-Cajun crawfish. Pick your poison between spice levels and sauces from Kickin Cajun and Garlic Butter to Thai Basil and Coco Loco (hint, you can mix-and-match), and tack on extras including head-on shrimp, lobster tail, crab legs, boiled corn, potatoes and ‘shrooms, and banh mi to sop it all up.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods

HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment

Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb

PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
PEARLAND, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston this week: Temperatures plunge from the 90s to the 40s

I’m not going to lie: for mid-October this weekend’s temperatures and humidity felt pretty gross outside. I know there are some people living here who love summer, and can’t get enough. God bless you. But y’all have had more than five months now. And after a high of 91 degrees on Saturday, and 92 on Sunday, it’s time for a change. Fortunately that is just what is coming with today’s front. In fact, a lot of the region in the 90s this week will be in the 40s (or possibly even upper 30s) by Wednesday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The Incredible Perseverance of UH Tight End Christian Trahan — Needing a New Guardian at Age 8, Fighting Hurricanes and Discovering What Family Really Means

University of Houston tight end Christian Trahan works to break free. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Christian Trahan goes up high to get the football and maybe it couldn’t have gone any other way. The University of Houston’s fifth year senior tight end has been through so much, overcome so much to be there for his team, that maybe he had to be the one to give this UH football team an improbable second life.
HOUSTON, TX
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

868
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy