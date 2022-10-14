ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium

By Jonathan Ketz
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmeFY_0iZcd37p00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislator Scott Burnett met with Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman this past spring for about an hour.

The conversation was mostly about charity work, but a downtown baseball stadium did come up.

“It was pretty clear to me without him directly saying it that he wanted the team downtown ,” Burnett said in an interview with FOX4 Friday. “The plumbing’s not good at Royals Stadium. There’s not hot water a lot of the time, so it was the sense that he wanted it moved.”

That’s the last time Burnett had a conversation with Sherman about what the team wants.

Chiefs’ Rashad Fenton out, Harrison Butker back vs. Bills on Sunday

“Now I don’t know if anyone’s talked to Frank White, and I don’t think anyone’s talked to my eight colleagues,” Burnett continued.

The legislature will change come January. Burnett is not running again, but Jackson County Executive Frank White, who didn’t comment Friday, is running for re-election against current legislator Theresa Cass Galvin.

Galvin has not had a conversation with Sherman about the team moving away from the Jackson County Sports Complex, but at the same time, she said she’s not frustrated by that.

“But I think if they want to have conversations, they should include the entire legislature quite honestly,” Galvin said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

Bring Out The Blue: More Kansas City Royals news on FOX4

“It should be an open conversation with all of us if they’re serious about doing this. I know that at one point, they were looking at putting the question on the ballot in November. But still conversations with all of us had not been had, and I think it’s important for them to have conversations with the legislature and the current county executive, no matter who that is.”

Burnett said the November election may be part of the reason the Royals haven’t talked with most county leaders .

“It would obviously be key if Frank was defeated,” he said. “He’s Frank White. I don’t think he will be, but I don’t think we’re going to see anything happen until after Nov. 8.”

FOX4 reached out to the Royals for comment:

“Our exploration phase continues with regular conversations with stakeholders, including the Missouri legislature, Frank White, the mayor’s office and many others as transparency continues to be our guidepost,” a spokesman for the Royals said Friday.

The lease for the Royals and the Chiefs ends in January of 2031, or after the 2030 season for the Royals.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 10

Richard Bambenek
2d ago

There is nothing wrong with the K. How about just cleaning up our city so it looks like we care. All the trash along the interstate and all the tall grass and weeds looks like nobody home Kinda hard to be proud of our town

Reply(1)
8
Michael Foley
2d ago

screw that they need to stay right where the are besides they're is absolutely no parking available I will not go to the power & light district or the T Mobil center because of the parking and the extremely high crime rate in the parking lots

Reply
8
Lanny Howe
2d ago

Who is going to make money if they move the team downtown? Look at that and you will find why they are pushing to move the team.

Reply
3
Related
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
BUTLER, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day.  “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Team of the Week: Olathe South boys cross country

OLATHE, Kan. — Think of Olathe South’s boys cross country team as being comprised of humble heroes. The Falcons won the 2021 KSHSAA Class 6A State Cross Country Championship, but they’re not wasting time congratulating themselves. They’re quietly exercising a plan that could lead them back to the crown. Last year’s state title is the […]
OLATHE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy