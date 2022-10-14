Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislator Scott Burnett met with Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman this past spring for about an hour.

The conversation was mostly about charity work, but a downtown baseball stadium did come up.

“It was pretty clear to me without him directly saying it that he wanted the team downtown ,” Burnett said in an interview with FOX4 Friday. “The plumbing’s not good at Royals Stadium. There’s not hot water a lot of the time, so it was the sense that he wanted it moved.”

That’s the last time Burnett had a conversation with Sherman about what the team wants.

“Now I don’t know if anyone’s talked to Frank White, and I don’t think anyone’s talked to my eight colleagues,” Burnett continued.

The legislature will change come January. Burnett is not running again, but Jackson County Executive Frank White, who didn’t comment Friday, is running for re-election against current legislator Theresa Cass Galvin.

Galvin has not had a conversation with Sherman about the team moving away from the Jackson County Sports Complex, but at the same time, she said she’s not frustrated by that.

“But I think if they want to have conversations, they should include the entire legislature quite honestly,” Galvin said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

“It should be an open conversation with all of us if they’re serious about doing this. I know that at one point, they were looking at putting the question on the ballot in November. But still conversations with all of us had not been had, and I think it’s important for them to have conversations with the legislature and the current county executive, no matter who that is.”

Burnett said the November election may be part of the reason the Royals haven’t talked with most county leaders .

“It would obviously be key if Frank was defeated,” he said. “He’s Frank White. I don’t think he will be, but I don’t think we’re going to see anything happen until after Nov. 8.”

FOX4 reached out to the Royals for comment:

“Our exploration phase continues with regular conversations with stakeholders, including the Missouri legislature, Frank White, the mayor’s office and many others as transparency continues to be our guidepost,” a spokesman for the Royals said Friday.

The lease for the Royals and the Chiefs ends in January of 2031, or after the 2030 season for the Royals.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.