Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sewaneetigers.com
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Brooke Despriet and Katherine Petty Win Division III Doubles Title
ROME, Ga. - Brooke Despriet and Katherine Petty wrapped up a phenomenal weekend as they represented the University of the South by being named the Champions of Division III Doubles at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Cup, Saturday from the Rome Tennis Center. The No. 4 team in the draw...
sewaneetigers.com
Men's Cross Country has Strong Showing at Berry Invite
ROME, Ga. - The University of the South cross country teams competed at the Berry Invitational on Saturday from the Clara Bowl. The men's team placed in eighth. Sewanee Men's Cross Country: Finished 8th of 14 teams (252) Sewanee Athletics Social Media | Twitter/Instagram: @SewaneeTigers. Cross Country Social Media |...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Pro baseball’s Bruce Sutter dies at 69
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia. The Sutter family did not provide a cause of death in its statement, which was released Friday.
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
harbinclinic.com
Harbin Clinic Calhoun Adds Hand, Wrist & Elbow Orthopedic Care
Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, is pleased to announce that hand and upper extremity orthopedic care services are now available in Gordon County and surrounding areas. This expansion displays Harbin Clinic’s continuous commitment to treating and caring for the patients of Gordon and Murray County.
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
secretatlanta.co
The Atlanta Air Show Will Soon Soar Over The ATL With Its Epic Return
The Atlanta Air Show will soon soar over the ATL, with its anticipated return all set to take over the Peachtree skies. Taking place on November 5 & 6, this event will bring an unbeatable collection of planes and performers to Falcon Field for a weekend of wholesome family fun.
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts said they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
thetouristchecklist.com
18 Best & Fun Things to Do in Calhoun (GA)
Calhoun is a flourishing city in Gordon County, Georgia. It is also the seat of Gordon County. The city has a population of 16,948 people. Calhoun has many historical destinations and businesses. The city also has playgrounds, recreational facilities, art galleries, theaters, museums, parks, etc. There are many activities for...
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
Kaylee Jones is still missing after four months
CARROLLTON — A 16-year-old Carrollton girl who went missing from her home on Whooping Creek Church Road in June is still missing after four months. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says while there have bene numerous tips sent in regarding the disappearance of Kaylee Jones over the last four months, none of those tips have been substantiated.
Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
lakeplacidnews.com
Missing Georgia man found deceased
New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team Wednesday, Oct. 12 found the body of a 68-year-old Georgia man who fell into the West Branch of the AuSable River near the Flume on Sept. 29. George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, was found deceased in the AuSable River after a nearly...
What you need to know before attending the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
The 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show takes flight this week on Oct. 15 and 16. The two-day event will be hosted at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome and will feature the A-10 Thunderbolt II Tactical Demonstration Team and the launch of the newly formed AirShow Racing Series. There will also be performances by a number of world-class civilian performers and demonstrations by the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team and Dobbins ARB 94th Airlift Wing.
How to watch the debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams Monday night
An already contentious race for the Georgia governor’s seat could heat up even more Monday night when Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams take the debate stage for the first time in this campaign. The debate begins at 7 p.m. Monday. If you are planning to watch the debate on...
Cherokee County narcotics commander faces DUI charges in North Georgia
A Major in the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who also directs a multi-agency narcotics squad was charged with driving under the influence after a single-car wreck in North Georgia, officials confirmed Friday.
Body found at Acworth construction site
A body was found Friday morning at a construction site in north Cobb County, according to police....
Comments / 0