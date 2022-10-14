ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'

Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago

An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
White Sox Center Fielder Luis Robert Snags $12M Florida Mansion

Luis Robert snags $12 million Florida mansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luis Robert is headed South for the winter. The 25-year-old White Sox outfielder reportedly purchased a mansion worth $12.3 million. The Florida home is a seven-bedroom behemoth with an infinity pool, in-ground spa, basketball court and a trampoline.
matthew bokoski

An Illinois man and his father, a Utah resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago, and Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, entered pleas on Thursday, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to one count…
Bulls' Goran Dragić Looks Forward to Heat, Jimmy Butler Reunion

Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one...
MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List

Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
CTA Buses, Trains Keep Ghosting Chicago Commuters

It’s been two months since CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., speaking to the City Club of Chicago, vowed to fix the reliability issues plaguing one of the nation’s largest transit systems. But the problem continues to fester, forcing commuters to miss appointments, arrive late to work or get...
Student-Athletes Donate 1,000 Books to Englewood Elementary School

More than a dozen student-athletes volunteered their time early Sunday in Englewood, bringing over 1,000 donated books to Dulles Elementary School. “Helping these students, it feels great honestly,” Adam Jedrzejczyk, a student and soccer player at Oak Forest High School. “Knowing you’re helping kids who don’t have the things you had, it feels very good.”
