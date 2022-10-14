Read full article on original website
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
Chicago Beats Out New York to Earn Top Spot on List of ‘Rattiest' Cities
Chicago just came in the top spot on a new ranking of major metro cities -- but this is one list the city doesn't want to infest. Orkin Pest Control on Monday released its annual report ranking the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," from most rodent-filled to least. And for the...
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
White Sox Center Fielder Luis Robert Snags $12M Florida Mansion
Luis Robert snags $12 million Florida mansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luis Robert is headed South for the winter. The 25-year-old White Sox outfielder reportedly purchased a mansion worth $12.3 million. The Florida home is a seven-bedroom behemoth with an infinity pool, in-ground spa, basketball court and a trampoline.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Records First Snow of the Season. How Early Is It Compared to Years Past?
Chicago officially recorded its first snow of the 2022-23 season Monday morning. The National Weather Service reported that O'Hare Airport saw snow starting at 9:21 a.m., which "will go down as officially the first snow" for Chicago. The weather service noted that while it is the first "trace of snowfall,"...
Bulls' City Edition Jerseys for 2022-23 Season May Have Leaked
Bulls' City Edition jerseys for this year may have leaked originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season have yet to be officially announced by the team. But, as these things tend to do, the design for the jerseys may have...
matthew bokoski
An Illinois man and his father, a Utah resident, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Matthew R. Bokoski, 31, of Chicago, and Bradley Bokoski, 58, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, entered pleas on Thursday, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, to one count…
Bears Fans Mock Packers on Twitter for Loss to New York Jets
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the...
Chicago Weather to Bring Taste of Winter Monday With Possible Snow Flurries
Bundle up, Chicago -- your first taste of winter is here. According to NBC Storm Team 5, Monday will be breezy and cold, with below-average temperatures in the low 40s, and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. However, the wind chill will make things seem closer to winter,...
Bulls' Goran Dragić Looks Forward to Heat, Jimmy Butler Reunion
Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one...
MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List
Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
LaVar Ball: Bulls' Lonzo Ball Had Nerve Issue Addressed in Knee Surgery
LaVar Ball provides Lonzo update after knee surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is nearly three weeks removed from left knee surgery on Sept. 28, his second operation in eight months after suffering a meniscus tear in the knee midway through the 2021-22 NBA season.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Boosters for Kids, Predicting a Surge
New COVID booster shots for kids could start as early as this week in the Chicago area. Already, Illinois health officials have endorsed the new booster doses for children as young as 5. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top Doc Says...
Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North
A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
2 Men Robbed, Abducted at Gunpoint in Separate Incidents Near Wrigley Field
Two men were robbed and forced into a vehicle at gunpoint in separate instances early Sunday morning in a busy and popular area of Wrigleyville, just blocks away from Wrigley Field, according to Chicago Police. The two abductions took place just minutes apart and less than a mile away from...
With Flurries Possible Monday, Here's When Chicago Typically Sees Its First Snow
The Chicago area could potentially see its first snowflakes of the season on Monday, but how does that compare with the average first snowfall of the season in the city?. According to current forecasts, the area will see a storm system roll through on Monday, with scattered showers expected throughout the region.
CTA Buses, Trains Keep Ghosting Chicago Commuters
It’s been two months since CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., speaking to the City Club of Chicago, vowed to fix the reliability issues plaguing one of the nation’s largest transit systems. But the problem continues to fester, forcing commuters to miss appointments, arrive late to work or get...
5 Dead, at Least 18 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say
Chicago police say five people, including a 17-year-old, have been fatally shot, and another 18 wounded in gunfire across the city so far this weekend. A fatal shooting was reported in the 7000 block of North Sacramento at approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday, according to police. A witness told police that...
Student-Athletes Donate 1,000 Books to Englewood Elementary School
More than a dozen student-athletes volunteered their time early Sunday in Englewood, bringing over 1,000 donated books to Dulles Elementary School. “Helping these students, it feels great honestly,” Adam Jedrzejczyk, a student and soccer player at Oak Forest High School. “Knowing you’re helping kids who don’t have the things you had, it feels very good.”
Cloudy, Windy Day Expected Sunday, but Could Snow Loom in Forecast for Monday?
Sunday will get off to a pleasant start for much of the Chicago area, but things are expected to change quickly, leading up to a weather system that could bring cooler temperatures and even snow to the region by Monday. To start with, sunny skies are expected across the region,...
