Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo Co. Sheriff’s Office defends appearance on reality TV show

By Jordan Honeycutt, Brittany Bade
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s getting positive feedback about its appearance on a newer reality TV show known as “On Patrol: Live.” But a civilian review board tasked with overseeing the department heard complaint after complaint during a meeting Friday, with several members of the public criticizing the show and BCSO’s recent use of logos that some call “militaristic.”

The complaints came during a Friday meeting of the Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board (SOARP.) Earlier this week, the two-year-old review board made headlines after announcing it would in part discuss the sheriff’s office’s involvement in the TV show.

Some of the criticism came from a couple that was recently involved in a car wreck that BCSO responded to while crews from “On Patrol” tagged along. The couple told board members they felt deputies were more focused on talking to the reality TV show’s camera crew than helping them following an accident.

“I was ignored and threatened to be taken into custody and made to feel hopeless by BCSO,” said Josephine Medina. “And to think, it could be displayed for my community to see seems absolutely disheartening.”

Several BCSO officials were on-hand during Friday’s meeting. A spokeswoman for the department responded to Medina’s concern, calling the situation “unacceptable.”

“It is unfortunate to hear about negative experience,” said BCSO Public Information Manager Jayme Fuller. “I’m confident my captain and deputy chief will look into any sort of concerns that somebody might have. Those are obviously things we do not want to happen.”

No members of the public spoke in favor of the show during Friday’s meeting. However, BCSO said they’re getting a lot of positive feedback about the department’s appearance on the show.

“The majority of the other things have been great and the majority of our feedback has been positive,” Fuller said.

BCSO also defended their use of what the review board called “irregular recruiting images” most recently seen on a BCSO recruitment SUV. Some community and board members expressed concern that the images align with political groups and give the wrong idea of what it means to be a peace officer.

That includes an image of a flag that says “Always choose the hard right.” When asked about the flag and slogan Friday, a BCSO captain explained that slogan as meaning, “We’re going to do the right thing, no matter how hard that choice is.”

Imagery of a spartan helmet was also discussed. BCSO defended the use of the image, saying in part, “People who go into battle sometimes have a helmet.”

A community member at the meeting said that “battle” mentality is a problem and cadets should not view going into the community as “going into battle.” BCSO said all the recruiting images were created by cadet classes and approved by supervisors, including the Sheriff himself.

The board says it’s received almost exclusively negative comments about the images. Some board members say the designs should’ve warranted further discussion, just as BCSO’s appearance on the reality TV should have as well.

People being filmed without their consent is another key concern that was brought up during the meeting. The board said they did get some positive written comments about the show but most community members questioned if the show is what’s best for the community. The TV show, which airs on the cable channel “Reelz,” is paying the county $1,000 a week for featuring the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear what the next steps may be for the two topics discuss Friday. The Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board merely gives recommendations to the Bernalillo County Commission about matters pertaining to the Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 1

robi
2d ago

I thinks it's good training for all laweforcement and the public to learn ,that is amean,mean world out there. take blinders off liberals and see the sides of this world .

Reply
2
