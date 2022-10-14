ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies podcast: Final preseason takeaways

By Chris Herrington, Drew Hill
 2 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies finished up their preseason schedule with a dominating victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. All indications point to star point guard Ja Morant being ready for the games to count.

On this edition of The Daily Memphian Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington discuss the preseason as a whole, including what to make of the performances from Desmond Bane and Morant.

Where do the biggest concerns stand as the Grizzlies prepare for the first game on Wednesday night against the Knicks? Can the rookies play rotation minutes and be effective?

Hill and Herrington also take a crack at explaining what is going on with Ziaire Williams, and the latest on who they believe will be in the 10-man rotation.

