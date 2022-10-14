Read full article on original website
“It Was Trash” – EC3 Blasts Vince McMahon Over Booking Of Main Roster Run
When former TNA standout EC3 re-signed with WWE in 2018, many fans were certain that this run would be far superior to his previous run as game show era NXT’s Derrick Bateman. The star seemed everything that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could want after reinventing himself following his previous release in 2013. He boasts an impressive physique, and he’s incredibly skilled when it comes to controlling a microphone.
Sami Zayn Hilariously Attempts Roman Reigns’ Signature Spear During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Sami Zayn continues his hilarious acknowledging of the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. During a WWE house show in Phoenix, the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn once again acknowledged his “Tribal Chief,” and continued to try to stay on Reigns’ good list in The Bloodline faction, and he did all of this in hilarious fashion.
Popular NXT Star Slated for WWE Raw Appearance [SPOILER]
According to a new report NXT star Cameron Grimes could be set to appear on the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw. It has been claimed that Grimes will be present at the taping, although there a number of possibilities for what he may end up doing. As reported...
WWE Currently Has No Plans For Two Former Raw Superstars
According to a new report, former WWE Raw stars Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez aren’t currently factored into any forthcoming WWE plans. This may be the case for quite some time, given that they’ve reportedly been sent back to the WWE Performance Center for further training. As was...
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
Two NXT Superstars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two more NXT stars have made appearances on WWE’s main roster. Last week before WWE Monday Night Raw, the company held their Main Event house show in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, and during the main roster event, two NXT stars showed up: Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner. With...
What Is Roman Reigns’ Latest WWE Schedule?
Having reigned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for close to 800 days, Roman Reigns is now at the peak of his legendary WWE career. ‘The Tribal Chief’ is now unquestionably one of the top performers in WWE history but as his popularity grows, his WWE schedule decreases.
Details On Who Will Be Leading Tonight’s WWE Raw With Triple H Out
In the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, Triple H was named both Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE Creative. His title was recently upgraded to Chief Content Officer, and he is now the final word when it comes to the running of both Raw and SmackDown. As such, his presence at television tapings every week is of great importance.
Erick Rowan Reveals Why He Believes WWE Split Him And Daniel Bryan
Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently spoke about his pairing with Daniel Bryan. During Bryan’s run as an eco-friendly heel on SmackDown, Rowan served as his intimidating muscle. The giant superstar even played a part during Bryan’s WWE Championship defense against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. The two...
Shawn Michaels Names The Hardest Part Of His Job
Having retired from active competition in March 2010, Shawn Michaels has gone on to take up several roles behind the scenes in WWE. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Talent Development Creative. Heralded as one of the world’s greatest wrestlers, there is arguably no one better than ‘The Heartbreak...
Wrestling Roast #79 – Rock, Paper, Scissor Me Daddy
KJ & Oly are back after a week’s hiatus to roast a huge week in wrestling INCLUDING, Extreme Rules, Daddy Ass, The DX Reunion, Bray Wyatt’s return and the glory that is Sami Zayn. Enjoy!. If you enjoy the Wrestling Roast and want more of KJ & Oly,...
Jim Cornette On The Undertaker Comparisons To Bray Wyatt
Jim Cornette has issued his own comments on comparisons between WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and recently returned WWE star, Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt recently returned to WWE with an elaborate return at the end of the Extreme Rules event. On SmackDown Wyatt addressed the WWE Universe for the first time since April 2021 and he seemed to be devoid of the supernatural elements that he had developed when portraying The Fiend.
Rob Van Dam Believes There Is No Truth To Recent AEW Rumour
Throughout 2022 AEW has seemingly been beset by backstage chaos. Just as one controversy ends another seemingly begins. However, Rob Van Dam believes that this doesn’t mean that the long-term future of the company is in jeopardy. Throughout the summer and beyond there were numerous reports that all was...
Mike Chioda Admits “Shock” At Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure
The departure of Cody Rhodes from All Elite Wrestling in February 2022 left many bewildered, questioning the next move of ‘The American Nightmare’. Having helped build the Tony Khan-helmed promotion in its first three years of existence, it was thought impossible for Rhodes to leave the company behind.
Rey Mysterio Comments On Move To WWE Smackdown
Rey Mysterio is moving to WWE Friday Night Smackdown. During the most recent episode of the blue brand, Rey Mysterio walked up to Paul “Triple H” Levesque backstage to have a conversation with him about his son Dominik Mysterio, saying that he can’t come around to fighting him. As a result, Mysterio wanted to retire from WWE, however, Triple H would take “Super Niño” to his office to make a new deal with him, allowing Mysterio to continue his career and not having to deal with Dominik.
Dave Meltzer Criticizes Tony Khan’s “Ridiculous” Fan Treatment Over All Out Brawl
Moments after CM Punk won the AEW Championship in the main event of AEW All out, he sat next to AEW President Tony Khan and launched into a verbal tirade at the post-show media scrum, blasting former friend Colt Cabana, the AEW EVP’s, and specifically calling out Hangman Adam Page. His comments incited anger backstage, and when the AEW EVP’s confronted him, a brawl ensued that saw Ace Steel throw a chair at Nick Jackson and also take a bite out of Kenny Omega.
WWE Making Major PLE Changes In 2023, More International Shows Planned
Triple H has made many changes to the WWE landscape since taking over as Chief Content Officer in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and it looks like more changes are on the way when it comes to WWE’s Premium Live Event structure. Some fans have criticized the...
JBL Returns To WWE, Aligns With New WWE Raw Star Baron Corbin
Wrestling regularly between September 1992 and April 2009, John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield – commonly referred to as JBL – had a celebrated WWE career that peaked with his impeccable WWE Championship reign. Running rampant over the SmackDown brand in the mid-2000s, ‘The Wrestling God’ held the top prize in sports entertainment for 280 days.
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
