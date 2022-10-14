Rey Mysterio is moving to WWE Friday Night Smackdown. During the most recent episode of the blue brand, Rey Mysterio walked up to Paul “Triple H” Levesque backstage to have a conversation with him about his son Dominik Mysterio, saying that he can’t come around to fighting him. As a result, Mysterio wanted to retire from WWE, however, Triple H would take “Super Niño” to his office to make a new deal with him, allowing Mysterio to continue his career and not having to deal with Dominik.

