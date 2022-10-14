Read full article on original website
Related
clarksonathletics.com
Clarkson hosts Syracuse on Inauguration Weekend
After a 5-2 win at Syracuse last night, Clarkson will host the Orange in the middle game of this 3 games that the teams will face each other. Anne Cherkowski, Darcie Lappan, Kirstyn McQuigge, Gretchen Branton, and Gabrielle David all registered multiple points last nights for Clarkson. Lappan & Cherkowski lead the nation in goals scored and is 2nd in the nation for total points. David is 4th in the nation for assists.
clarksonathletics.com
Nowak and Nowicki Top Runners for Knights at CCOC
Geneva, NY – Eric Nowak and Kylie Nowicki were the top finishers for the Clarkson University Cross Country program as the Golden Knights competed at the annual Cross Country-Only Championships, with the men winning the team title once again at Seneca Lake State Park. The Golden Knights' women were...
clarksonathletics.com
Knights Drop Pair in Tri-Match at Cortland
Cortland, NY – A day after winning its six league match of the season without a loss, the Clarkson University Volleyball team saw its eight-match winning streak come to an end as the Golden Knights fell to SUNY Cortland in three sets (25-17, 25-16, 26-24) and then fell in five to Williams College (25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11) in a tri-match held on the campus of Cortland.
clarksonathletics.com
Clarkson and Vassar Finish Knotted in 1-1 Tie
Potsdam, NY – Two goals separated by less than eight minutes midway through the second half caused momentum to swing both ways, but the Clarkson University Men's Soccer team and Vassar College finished in a 1-1 tie in Liberty League action Friday afternoon at Hantz Field. Clarkson picked up...
clarksonathletics.com
Late Goal from Gillett Gives Knights 1-0 Win Over Vassar
Poughkeepsie, NY – First-year Lillian Gillett broke the Clarkson University Women's Soccer team's scoreless streak in Liberty League games as she converted early in the 79th minute to lift the Golden Knights to a 1-0 win over Vassar College on Friday afternoon. The Golden Knights edged forward to 6-5-2...
clarksonathletics.com
Knights Improve to 6-0 in Liberty League with Sweep of Union College
Schenectady, NY – Sophomore Allyson Treichel enjoyed her best match of the season for the Clarkson University Volleyball team, posting 16 kills and five blocks as the Golden Knights remained unbeaten in the Liberty League with a three-set sweep of Union College, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17, on Friday evening. The...
Comments / 0