After a 5-2 win at Syracuse last night, Clarkson will host the Orange in the middle game of this 3 games that the teams will face each other. Anne Cherkowski, Darcie Lappan, Kirstyn McQuigge, Gretchen Branton, and Gabrielle David all registered multiple points last nights for Clarkson. Lappan & Cherkowski lead the nation in goals scored and is 2nd in the nation for total points. David is 4th in the nation for assists.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO