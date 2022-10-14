Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
SEC Nation reveals Week 8 destination
After a riveting weekend of conference action, SEC Nation is taking its show on the road once again for Week 8. This time, the SEC Network pregame show will head to Baton Rouge for the major showdown between LSU (5-2, 3-1) and visiting No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0). LSU...
Brian Kelly cites LSU's OL situation as 'unusual' for him, the program and college football
LSU has had a long and storied college football history. But on Saturday night in a 45-35 win at Florida, the Tigers did something they had never done before by starting 2 true freshman at the offensive tackle positions. Will Campbell and Emery Jones were the freshmen who got the...
Recruits like the Florida Gators’ coaching staff’s development of the players
The Florida Gators fell to 4-3 on the season after losing to the LSU Tigers on Saturday in front of dozens of top prospects. While fans look mainly at the results on the field, recruits around the country are focused on seeing what Billy Napier is doing to change the program in Gainesville.
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
Brian Kelly explains why Kayshon Boutte was named captain for Florida game: 'You saw the way he played'
Brian Kelly paid a visit to “SEC This Morning” with Peter Burns and Chris Doering to recap LSU’s win at Florida on Saturday. Kelly discussed the practice week leading up to the game, and how Kayshon Boutte was named a captain. “First of all, you have to...
Anthony Richardson breaks off 81-yard touchdown scamper against LSU
Goodness, Anthony Richardson. Seconds after LSU’s band played ‘Won’t Back Down,’ Richardson broke off an 81-yard run that featured horrible tackling, incredible athleticism and a touchdown. LSU still leads big, but the Gators are attempting to inch back in it with under 14 minutes remaining in the game.
Florida OL announces intent to enter transfer portal, steps away from program to preserve redshirt
Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun announced that he would be stepping away from the Florida football program with the intent to transfer at the end of the season. His hope is to preserve his redshirt season. Braun cannot officially enter the transfer portal until Dec. 5 due to NCAA transfer...
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
HBCU Highlights: The Southern Jaguars are the surprise of the SWAC and Travis Hunter nears a return
On Saturday, Southern University and Alcorn State had a showdown that could change the complexion of the SWAC. Meanwhile, one of the biggest names in college football, Travis Hunter, is inching towards a return to the field for Jackson State. During this week's installment of HBCU Highlights, 247Sports will give...
'I love this team': Southern basketball coach Sean Woods likes Jaguars' mix of old, new
Last year’s junior-college Division I men’s basketball championship tournament turned into a one-stop shopping event for Southern basketball coach Sean Woods. The Jaguars signed five players from four teams at the tournament, which highlight a group of six newcomers for Southern as it looks to find the finishing kick that eluded it last season.
Personal foul! Gators’ golf cart stolen from football practice facility
Someone intercepted a six-passenger golf cart from the University of Florida Gators’ new $85 million football practice facility. Police found it a day later under a tarp in the yard of a man who has been the subject of complaints for over a decade about vehicles, junk, trash and debris on his property.
Romantic Things to Do in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge offers many date options, whether you’re taking that special someone out for a first date, or you’re celebrating years of marriage with a night on the town. You don’t need a special occasion to plan a perfect Baton Rouge date. Take them out to celebrate a milestone anniversary, or go out just because it’s a random Tuesday, and you want to enjoy their company.
UF’s Go Greater campaign raises $4.5 billion
University of Florida alumnus Al Warrington kicked off the Go Greater with a $75 million gift in 2014. At the time it was the largest-ever donation in school history, but UF still had a long way to go to reach its $3 billion goal. This week, UF announced Dr. Herbert...
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
SG Senate passes resolution urging for a $20 minimum wage
Student government senate passed a resolution urging LSU to increase the minimum wage for workers on campus to $20 per hour at last Wednesday’s 10/12 meeting. The resolution passed with 29 in favor, 7 against, and 5 abstaining. The resolution calls for a minimum wage of $20, but is...
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
