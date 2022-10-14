ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Nation reveals Week 8 destination

After a riveting weekend of conference action, SEC Nation is taking its show on the road once again for Week 8. This time, the SEC Network pregame show will head to Baton Rouge for the major showdown between LSU (5-2, 3-1) and visiting No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0). LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU

LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Anthony Richardson breaks off 81-yard touchdown scamper against LSU

Goodness, Anthony Richardson. Seconds after LSU’s band played ‘Won’t Back Down,’ Richardson broke off an 81-yard run that featured horrible tackling, incredible athleticism and a touchdown. LSU still leads big, but the Gators are attempting to inch back in it with under 14 minutes remaining in the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Romantic Things to Do in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge offers many date options, whether you’re taking that special someone out for a first date, or you’re celebrating years of marriage with a night on the town. You don’t need a special occasion to plan a perfect Baton Rouge date. Take them out to celebrate a milestone anniversary, or go out just because it’s a random Tuesday, and you want to enjoy their company.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mainstreetdailynews.com

UF’s Go Greater campaign raises $4.5 billion

University of Florida alumnus Al Warrington kicked off the Go Greater with a $75 million gift in 2014. At the time it was the largest-ever donation in school history, but UF still had a long way to go to reach its $3 billion goal. This week, UF announced Dr. Herbert...
GAINESVILLE, FL
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

SG Senate passes resolution urging for a $20 minimum wage

Student government senate passed a resolution urging LSU to increase the minimum wage for workers on campus to $20 per hour at last Wednesday’s 10/12 meeting. The resolution passed with 29 in favor, 7 against, and 5 abstaining. The resolution calls for a minimum wage of $20, but is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA

