Not cute, Jason. By the time Mr. .500 left Dallas, TX, most people were happy to see him go. Not that anyone especially disliked him or his maniacal clapping, but like his overall success as a head coach, he was just blah. And while Jason Garret's career in Dallas ended...
At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
Now a broadcaster for NBC, Jason Garrett had words Cowboys fans did not want to hear.
The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and head coach Nick Sirianni did not hide how excited he was to get the best of his division rival. Sirianni, who lost to Dallas twice in his first season as Eagles head coach last...
Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he...
Cameron Brate out for Sunday's game with head injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out TE Cameron Brate for the game after being carted off with a head injury. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Twitter) After a scary scene, Brate is reported to have movement in all of his extremities and will receive further evaluation. Brate entered the week being cleared off of concussion protocol. Rookie TE Cade Otton will likely see the bulk of the work in his Brate's absence, with rookie TE Ko Kieft in there as well.
Tom Brady underwhelming in loss Sunday
Tom Brady completed 25 of his 40 passing attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady and the Bucs' offense have struggled to find their footing so far this season, and that struggle continued Sunday with them only putting up 18 points on mediocre defense. He just hasn't found his groove with the receivers yet, and they can't seem to get long drives going. He has been a disappointment in fantasy so far, and he will continue to be just a solid streaming option for the foreseeable future.
Week 7 IDP Waiver Wire Pickups (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ryan Neal (S – SEA): 0% rostered on Yahoo. Ryan Neal is catching fire. He recorded six solos, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and is quickly becoming one of the better DB2 options. He could be in the DB1 discussion with another strong week or two, so fantasy managers need to act now to avoid disappointment. Neal has replaced Josh Jones in the Jamal Adams role in this defense and should be put in position to be one of the top options at the position going forward. Neal is a strong DB2 option for a neutral Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Make the add wherever available.
Melvin Gordon benched in loss to Chargers Monday
Melvin Gordon rushed just three times for eight yards without recording a reception in Monday's loss to the Chargers. So much for the revenge narrative in this one. Gordon was clearly benched for Latavius Murray and he was visibly upset about it on the sidelines. MG3 has had his annual fumbling issues this season, and that likely factored into the coaching decision to sit him this week. Nevertheless, he is still Denver's most talented (available) back, and probably should have been out there considering their sad state of affairs. The Nathaniel Hackett regime does not seem to care much for Gordon at this point- it is fair to question if he will be traded ahead of the November 1st deadline. For now, he needs to remain on fantasy benches everywhere.
Russell Wilson (hamstring) to receive MRI on Tuesday
The early indication is that the injury could be "fairly significant." Wilson seemed fine during Monday's game and even ran the ball a bit more than usual. Any extended absence would be a major blow to fantasy expectations for the Broncos' skill position players. Denver leadership went all in on Wilson this offseason and it has been nothing short of a gargantuan failure to this point. Brett Rypien is the current backup for this team.
Randall Cobb (ankle) to miss extended time
Randall Cobb (ankle) is expected to miss extended time due to his injury. The injury is not season-ending, but "is not going to be a one-week deal." (Rob Demovsky on Twitter) While it's unclear exactly how long Cobb will be out, it does look like his injury is a fairly significant one. The already underperforming Packers offense will get even thinner, but Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, and Amari Rodgers could be in a position for more opportunities with Cobb out.
Russell Wilson starts off hot, quickly fades Monday
Russell Wilson was 15-for-28 with 188 yards passing and one touchdown as the Broncos fell to the Chargers in overtime on Monday. Wilson tacked on four carries for 23 rushing yards in the losing effort. He came out surprisingly hot in this one starting 10-for-10 and hooking up with rookie TE Greg Dulcich on a busted coverage 39-yard score. It was all downhill after that, as Wilson reverted to his early-season form, missing receivers all over the place and giving his team virtually no chance to win. The Broncos' season has been an absolute disaster through six weeks and they are set to face the surprisingly surging Jets in Week 7. The $250 million dollar man needs to figure it out and he needs to figure it out fast.
Robbie Anderson traded to Cardinals
Less than 24 hours removed from being dismissed from the Panthers' sideline mid-game, Anderson is headed out west to unite with Kyler Murray in the desert. It is a bit of a precarious landing spot for Anderson, as the Cardinals have their own top WR, DeAndre Hopkins, slated to return from suspension this week. However, their current top guy Marquise Brown did go down with an injury on Sunday and was spotted in a walking boot following the game. Should Brown miss any time, Anderson will slide in as the WR2 option for Arizona as a true deep threat talent. In fantasy leagues he is best reserved as a bench option for now, but this is a major upgrade for his rest-of-season prospects. He has the theoretical upside to make a true impact.
Carson Wentz (hand) could be out 4-6 weeks
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, QB Carson Wentz could miss 4-6 weeks of time and may be added to the injured reserve list. He is currently receiving further evaluation on his hand. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Wentz fractured his ring finger on his throwing hand in Week...
Chris Olave officially inactive for Week 6
With the new concussion protocols, Olave simply didn't have enough time to recover and return for this game. The Saints are now looking at a depleted receiving group of Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Keith Kirkwood, and Rashid Shaheed. None is worth your time in fantasy.
