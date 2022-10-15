Bowling Green State University launches hybrid physical therapy program

BOWLING GREEN — Move over Ohio State University and other top-ranked schools offering doctorate degrees in physical therapy. Bowling Green State University officially jumped into their ranks this semester with a first-of-its-kind 2-year online hybrid program in the state.

With the freedom to live anywhere while enrolled in the program — except for periodic two-week stretches on campus for in-person labs — and an accelerated time-frame to complete it, BGSU officials hope the new doctorate program becomes a more attractive option for students from all over the country, said Stephanie Thurmond, program director for the School of Physical Therapy.

“In the past, DPT education has been primarily available to students who are near those programs or who could move and stay at those locations there for 2 ½ to 3 years,” she said. “BGSU wanted to increase the access to professional education, and so this model really fits in with BGSU’s goal to offer something that is flexible and could be completed in a reasonable time-frame.”

She said the program is off to a good start with 98 physical therapy students who gathered for the first time in-person on Thursday for what would be their first hands-on lab at Olscamp Hall since the semester started in August.

The first-year cohort is on-par with some of Ohio State University’s past graduating classes. Mrs. Thurmond uses Ohio State as a benchmark since it is rated as the top in the state for its physical therapy program by U.S. News & World Report.

Like many of her students, Mrs. Thurmond traveled from out of state for the Thursday class — coming from Texas — with instructors and students similarly traveling from as far as Missouri, Florida, South Carolina, Connecticut, and California.

They started the morning by practicing how to help patients with their mobility while lying on a bed as well as learning how to diagnose potential health issues based on how patients walked.

For the next week and a half, they’ll spend most of the morning and afternoon going over such hands-on-learning techniques before returning home, where their online classes and studies will resume.

Not all students are learning from out-of-state, however.

Brittany Dunn decided to move to Ohio from New Jersey specifically because she wanted to live closer to BGSU while she was enrolled in the doctorate program.

While in New Jersey, she said she was weighing her enrollment options during the last school year and had been accepted at another school when she learned about BGSU’s hybrid physical therapy program.

She said she was drawn to it, so she turned down the other school while waiting to learn whether BGSU would accept her — a risk that she said paid off.

“I really liked BGSU’s approach to a cross-discipline education, and there was a really nice vibe about this,” she said. “And I liked that it was accelerated so we would be done within two years. So that's why I made the decision to kind of stop doing other work to make this my full-time job.

Had the program not been accelerated, Ms. Dunn said she doesn’t know if she necessarily would have begun studying for her doctorate this soon. At 37, she had been in the work force for a few years in higher education, for Guinness World Records, and as a fitness trainer. And while she fulfilled her pre-requisite studies before applying to doctorate programs, she said it was important for her to find a program that she felt was the right fit for her.

“I actually slowed down my process kind of during COVID and I had an opportunity to start with another program actually a year and-a-half ago and I decided to take a little bit more time because it didn't feel like a perfect fit,” she said. “And then it turns out it was a lot more expensive, so I'm glad I actually didn't jump on that when I did.

“So this one actually came around as the perfect time for me,” she added. “It was like, finally, I found a program that aligned with what I was looking for.”

Hanna Airhart, originally of Maumee, graduated from Kent State University last December in exercise science and said it worked out that BGSU opened its enrollment for the physical therapy program earlier that fall. She likewise decided to rent a place to live closer to BGSU.

She was also drawn to the program because BGSU waived its GRE testing requirement.

“I haven't taken it yet and I was going to plan on taking it [last] summer, which would have put me back into starting school another year and I didn't really want to wait,” she said. “So it kind of just worked perfect for me and I got to start sooner rather than later.”

Mrs. Thurmond said the hybrid program is about 10 years in the making, with similar programs to BGSU’s springing up over time across the nation. Now seeing it take off leaves her hopeful that it’ll continue to grow.

“We now have videos, breakout rooms, ways to do all kinds of different activities that are online that students they can do in groups,” she said. “And so now, as technology has improved, it's where it's made online learning exciting and active. And that will probably only continue to grow and get better.”