US Fish and Wildlife Service conducts prescribed burn near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — If you see smoke out in Cheney, crews are doing a prescribed burn in the area. Spokane County Fire District 3 said on Saturday that US Fish and Wildlife Service is burning a prescribed area of the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Specialist for Turnbull Wildfire Refuge Ken Meinhart said the fire is burning at the northern...
Cheney police chief announces resignation
CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role. Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief. Mayor Grover has not...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Two Dead After Thursday Evening Crash on US95 Near Lapwai
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 6:22 p.m. on US95, north of Lapwai in Nez Perce County. Police say a gray Ford pickup driven by a 43-year old-male from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US95 when he went left of center and struck a semi truck traveling northbound, and then struck a gray Chevrolet pickup that was also northbound on US95.
Two Killed in Three-vehicle Crash near Lapwai
LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people where killed when a pickup struck their pickup Thursday evening north of Lapwai. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford pickup heading south being driven by a 43-year-old Lewiston man crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck and then hit a Chevrolet pickup killing the driver and front passenger. ISP said another passenger in the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford was treated and released. The truck driver was not injured. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandal statement: Idaho goes into Missoula, stuns No. 2 Griz
MISSOULA, Mont. — First-year Idaho football coach Jason Eck didn’t take long to deliver a signature win to the long-suffering Vandal faithful. The Idaho Vandals, with a terrific ball-control performance and two big fourth-quarter interceptions, stunned the Big Sky Conference favorite and second-ranked Montana Grizzlies 30-23 on Saturday before a sold-out crowd of 26,314 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams
The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
KOLD-TV
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River
There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
27-Year-Old Anthony J. Silva Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fairfield (Fairfield, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Fairfield. The officials stated that a 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling north on State Route 27 when it struck a truck driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey W. Gunderson. The officials identified the mini cooper driver as 27-year-old Anthony J. Silva. Officials...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" with Cats and Kittens
LEWISTON - This morning, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network posted on social media hoping to find fur-ever homes for the many kittens currently in the care of Helping Hands Rescue. The organization says they are "overwhelmed with cats and kittens." The organization is hosting an adoption event today from 10am...
