Bakersfield, CA

theshafterpress.com

Waste event an opportunity to clean up

Kern County Public Works, in partnership with American Refuse, will be holding a bulky waste event in Shafter on Saturday Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the parking lot of the Superior Courthouse in Shafter. This location is different than previous events, which were regularly held at the Shafter Aquatic Center.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Families enjoy fall traditions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is here and this weekend many beloved local events are back in Kern County. Fall brings a big handful of fun events for the whole family to enjoy. Carving pumpkins is a popular event and this weekend kids and their parents picked their very own personal pumpkins. Many of them […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
itinyhouses.com

2 Bedroom Unfinished Tiny House in Bakersfield Priced at $30k

You might have come across tiny houses that are ready to move into, and they’re great if you are a buyer who’s just looking to downsize and move into a fully furnished and ready home. This unfinished tiny house, on the other hand, could be a great property for anyone who has experience building tiny homes, or has a contractor who they can reach out to and finish it up.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

‘Large’ fight at Foothill High School prompts parental concern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene. Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School. Public...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

KCSO searching for at-risk missing woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Louise Bartley, 76, according to the sheriff’s office. KCSO says Bartley is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Community upset over unruly teenage behavior

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Reports are growing of minors on bicycles vandalizing peoples cars and confronting them as they make their way through parking lots and shopping centers. Last Monday, Janet Black’s husband was confronted by two teenage boys on bicycles in the parking lot of the Town and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Allen Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a bicyclist that was stuck and killed by a vehicle near Rosedale Highway early Sunday morning. Around 5:41 a.m., David Dee Wood Jr., 29, was riding a bicycle on Allen Road, just north of Jomani Drive. He died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 dead in South Vineland Rd crash in Lamont: CHP

Update (Oct. 17): A California Highway Patrol officers investigation determined a 24-year-old man was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on South Vineland Road at an unknown speed north of Buena Vista Road. For an unknown reason, officers said the driver let the Infiniti drift off to the east dirt shoulder. The driver then turned […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET 17

2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a total of five people.
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital. The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 […]
DELANO, CA

