Herald-Journal
At local haunted hollow, family friendly frights fund charitable causes
Every October for the past seven years, Jackie and Kim Hirschi of Preston, Idaho, stage their annual spook alley “Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow.” All money collected for entrance fees and food purchases goes to charity. This year they are supporting an individual very close to their heart: 18-month-old...
Herald-Journal
Sourdough pizza and wellness center set to open on Center Street
Walking or driving through Center Street in Logan, community members may notice the new businesses that have opened, or will be opening soon. With the recent first-ever brewpub opening downtown, Center Street is full of business. And a new pizza place and wellness center have made their plans to open on the historic street.
Herald-Journal
In honor of slain K9, Brigham City gets donation to fund new police dog
BRIGHAM CITY — Brigham City is getting a new police dog, a development with profound meaning for Police Chief Chad Reyes, whose own K9 was killed in the line of duty five years ago. Reyes and his K9 partner, Dingo, were with the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake...
Herald-Journal
County's David Zook a true public servant
About 12 years ago, I helped hire David Zook as the Nibley city manager. That was one of our City Council’s best decisions. For the 10 years that David was our city manager, I found him to be hardworking, trustworthy, fair, and honest.
Herald-Journal
Coltrin, Ronald
Coltrin Ronald Coltrin 63 Logan passed away October 12, 2022. A viewing will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Herald-Journal
Maughan, Eric L.
Eric L. Maughan, 77, of Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully on the morning of October 13, 2022. He was welcomed back to his heavenly home by his parents, Murray and Connie Maughan and his brother, Michael. The family takes much comfort in knowing that this joyous reunion included Eric's father-in-law, Arthur Rhees. Eric was born in Logan, on November 5, 1944. While growing up, Eric enjoyed playing all sports. He attended Logan High and earned six varsity letters, receiving all-state honors for two consecutive years in football. He then led Utah State University in rushing as a junior and in total offense as a senior. He was a tailback. He married his sweetheart, Beth Rhees, in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple and graduated from Utah State University in 1967. They have five children Dani (Tim) Crompton, Niquel (Jon) Mineer, Eric (Lori) Maughan, Erin (Cache) Elzinga, and Kate (Justin) Kallias. He has 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Eric was a committed husband and a loving father and grandfather. Eric valued hard work and he had grit. He was a beloved high school coach and later became a successful commercial concrete contractor. Eric enjoyed farming, a passion he shared with his father-in-law. He had particular interests in horses and beef cattle. He loved the land, the animals, and the challenges that came with farm life. Eric had a testimony of his Savior. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served many callings within the church. He and Beth completed a two-year service mission and served in the Ogden Temple together. He spent his life serving and loving those around him. He is survived by his wife, his children, and his sisters, Pam Souza-Williams, Carolyn Cooper, and sister-in-law Carolyn R. Maughan. Many thanks to Bishop James Whitlock of the Pleasant View First Ward, and the staff at Enhabit Home Health for their tender care of Eric. Eric's graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 18th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net . Arrangements are by Allen-Hall Mortuary, Logan.
Herald-Journal
The milky way: The past and present of dairy production
The second annual Cheese and Dairy Festival was held at the Cache County Event Center during the first weekend of October — an event held to showcase the dairy industry in Cache Valley. This year was the first time I attended. I walked around with my kids trying different...
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Turnovers prevent Preston from hanging with Poky
For the second straight week, the Indians moved the ball pretty well against a district opponent, but once again turnovers loomed large. Preston turned the ball over three times in the first half — all on promising drives — and that was ultimately the biggest difference in a 41-21 loss to visiting Pocatello in a 4A Fifth District football game on Friday night.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Pirates tame Tigers for district win
DAYTON — It’s a pretty simple formula at West Side. The Pirate football team has done it for years: Control the ball on offense, bend but don’t break on defense, don’t turn the ball over and limit penalties. West Side checked all of those boxes Friday night in a district game against Aberdeen.
Herald-Journal
(Open Space Proposition: In favor) A common sense approach to saving open space
The Herald Journal has invited individuals on both sides of Cache County’s open-space ballot proposition to submit arguments on their positions. Today’s essay is from Jack Draxler, a member of the Open Space Advocacy Committee. An opposing view by County Councilman Paul Borup appeared in the Oct. 10 edition of the newspaper.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Bobcats beat Hawks in OT; Wolves also advance in 4A tourney
MILLVILLE — Some resolute, well-organized defending, coupled with a magical moment in the attack from Amalia Fonua, is just what the doctor ordered for the Bobcats in their biggest match of the season. Sky View pieced together arguably its best defensive performance of the 2022 campaign and Fonua found...
