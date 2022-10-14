Read full article on original website
Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years
Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source) The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)
fullertonobserver.com
Friendly Center opens in Buena Park Community Center
The Friendly Center, a new resource for underserved residents opened in September in Buena Park. While it resides in the basement of the Buena Park Community Center, it is run by a private non-profit. The Community Center is located at 6688 Beach Blvd, Buena Park 90621. They offer free food...
fullerton.edu
Midterm Elections: Make Your Vote Count!
With the midterm elections just around the corner, Cal State Fullerton offers a range of programs to help voters make more informed decisions. Listed below are some of the programs open to the public (in-person and virtual). Go Vote! Voter Education Sessions. Sponsored by Cal State Fullerton’s Office of Alumni...
Cal Fresh recipients getting 12% boost in benefits
There are tens of thousands of people right in Orange County who may be missing out on free money each month to buy food for their families. Cal Fresh is looking to change that for low income families in Orange County, increasing monthly benefits by 12-percent. For Orange County resident Carolyn Lure, that means she will be receiving an extra $30 per month thanks to California's food stamps program. She loaded up on bananas, apples, pears and oranges on Thursday shopping at a Northgate market in Anaheim. "Right now, I'm gonna buy vegetables. I can balance out my meals more because I...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
foxla.com
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Get Ready for the ShakeOut
Oct. 20 is International ShakeOut Day, which gives schools, businesses, organizations and individuals a chance to review their disaster plan. The ShakeOut, which began as the Great ShakeOut in Southern California in 2008, was originally a drill designed to educate the public on how to protect themselves during a large earthquake and how to prepare for the “big one.” The event has now expanded to 20 official ShakeOut regions, according to www.ShakeOut.org. It begins at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20 (10:20 on 10/20). It is not as much a coordinated effort between agencies but instead is a time set aside for participants to review their earthquake emergency plan.
NBC Los Angeles
A Halloween Tree Is Eerily, Cheerily Illuminating Downtown Anaheim
Soon, very soon, the towering Christmas trees of Southern California will be in gorgeous glittery form, with every bauble, ornament, and beautiful bow placed just so. You'll see them in shopping malls, grand hotels, and the occasional town square, and stopping by to take a few family photos on a crisp December night?
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
signalscv.com
Health Department advises on possible winter surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health gave advice Thursday on how to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19. Recent spikes in cases in Europe prompted Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer to advise residents to take necessary precautions this winter. “There are specific steps that we can take...
La Habra, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC Los Angeles
CalFresh Program Helps Families in Orange County With Higher Cost of Food
A trip to the grocery store means it’s time to dig deep, with the cost of food inching up like everything else these days. “I look for what’s affordable for me and my family, especially because we have a big one. I have four kids,” Vianka Lopez said.
Orange County bus strike postponed as union agrees to resume negotiations
A strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority that was slated for Monday has been postponed as the union has agreed to return to negotiations.
Riverside home brings Halloween thrills to community with musical light show
A home in Riverside has an annual Halloween musical light show, and visitors can vote for their favorite songs.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions
More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
pasadenanow.com
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
One Missing Sister Found in Lancaster, Second Still Missing
