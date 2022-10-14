Oct. 20 is International ShakeOut Day, which gives schools, businesses, organizations and individuals a chance to review their disaster plan. The ShakeOut, which began as the Great ShakeOut in Southern California in 2008, was originally a drill designed to educate the public on how to protect themselves during a large earthquake and how to prepare for the “big one.” The event has now expanded to 20 official ShakeOut regions, according to www.ShakeOut.org. It begins at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20 (10:20 on 10/20). It is not as much a coordinated effort between agencies but instead is a time set aside for participants to review their earthquake emergency plan.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO