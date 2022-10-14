ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors will be ‘rewarded’ when the Fed finishes hiking interest rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that good things will come to those who wait for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. "I always say there's no give without a get. Right now, the give is that you get your portfolio all going down — the Fed's bringing the pain," he said. "The get is that you'll eventually be rewarded with lower inflation followed by lower rates. We're very much in the first phase, though, the give phase."
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?

Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Jim Cramer reveals his favourite after day 1 of bank earnings

Wells Fargo reports lower-than-expected profit for its Q3. Jim Cramer says the Wells Fargo stock is still a buy. Wells Fargo is down more than 30% versus its YTD high. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) reported lower-than-expected profit for its fiscal third quarter on Friday. Shares still closed the regular session up about 2.0%.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy