tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Stephens eases past qualifier Fruhvirtova, meets Bencic next
American Sloane Stephens advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Stephens, ranked No 50, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic. The No 10 seed defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a three-set battle...
Top seed Rublev crushes Korda for Gijon title, boosts ATP Finals hopes
Andrey Rublev boosted his hopes of earning a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for a third year in a row as he beat American Seb Korda 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Gijon Open trophy at the Palacio de Deportes. The Russian, ranked No 9, was in...
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth
While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
Stockholm Open: Lehecka upsets sixth seed Dimitrov, plays Ruusuvuori next
Czech Jiri Lehecka advanced to the second round of the Stockholm Open by edging out Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5) at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday. Lehecka led 4-1 in the deciding set before Dimitrov fought back to take the set into a tiebreaker....
Stockholm Open: Paul moves into second round, Leo Borg wins the first set !
American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, won against Swede wildcard Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday evening. Tommy Moves On! 💪. Defending champion @TommyPaul1 comes from a set down to defeat Borg 5-7 6-4 6-1...
European Open: Goffin moves into second round, struggling against teenager Bailly
David Goffin edged out wildcard Gilles Arnaud Bailly 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-4, aged 17, to advance to the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will face No 3 seed Diego Schwartzman next. 🙌 SWEET RELIEF 🙌
Tennis Napoli Cup: Kecmanovic moves into last 16
Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, won against Italian wildcard Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2 to reach the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Tuesday evening. Kecmanovic, ranked No 30, will play the winner of the match between Italian wildcard Luca Nardi and Frenchman Corentin Moutet next.
European Open: Qualifier Stricker upsets seeded Van De Zandschulp, Gasquet next
Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker advanced to the second round of the European Open by defeating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday afternoon. The 20-year-old Stricker, a former French Open junior champion in singles and doubles and now...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Cachin advances to last 16, defeating seeded Mannarino
Argentinian Pedro Cachin edged out Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to move into the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Tuesday. Cachin, ranked No 57, will face Japanese Taro Daniel next.
Draper beats Brooksby, gets top seed Hurkacz in Antwerp next
Great Britain’s Jack Draper defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday. Draper, ranked No 48, will face top seed Hubert Hurkacz next in the second round. Back at it 💪@jackdraper0 plays two flawless...
Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas
American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round
Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
October 17, 1982: The day Jimmy Connors had the chair umpire removed
On this day, October 17, 1982, while facing Gene Mayer in the semi-finals of the Sydney Indoor Open, Jimmy Connors, unhappy with decisions made by the chair umpire, Peter Duncan, created such drama that the supervisor finally agreed to replace him. This change didn’t help Connors in the end, as he eventually lost the match, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Stockholm Open: Garin beats Kubler in straight sets to reach second round
Chile’s Cristian Garin defeated Australian qualifier Jason Kubler 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. Garin, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, and Brazilian Thiago Monteiro next.
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Dart through to second round
Ninth seed Harriet Dart won against Ukrainian Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Dart, ranked No 86, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Cristina Bucsa and Russian Vitalia Diatchenko next.
Stockholm Open: Karatsev books spot in second round, Norrie next
Russian Aslan Karatsev won against Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday evening. Karatsev, ranked No 45, will face second seed Cameron Norrie next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen, EUR 648.130, most...
Stockholm Open: Ruusuvuori into second round
Finn Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the second round of the Stockholm Open by winning against Portuguese João Sousa 6-3, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday afternoon. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 52, will play the winner of the match between Czech Jiri Lehecka and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the No 6 seed, next.
Rune books spot in Stockholm second round against Garin
Danish teenager Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by winning against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday. This was Rune’s first match since Patrick Mouratoglou joined his team as coach. The Frenchman will work with Rune...
WTA Guadalajara: Osorio upsets 15th seed Alexandrova to reach second round
Colombian Camila Osorio reached the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No 15 seed, 6-4, 7-6 (8) at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Monday night. Osorio, ranked No 71, will face the winner of the match between Marie Bouzkova and Tereza Martincova next.
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Doi upsets third seed Bronzetti
Japanese Misaki Doi upset the No 3 seed Lucia Bronzetti, of Italy, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Doi, ranked No 120, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin and American qualifier Catherine McNally next.
