Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
Would Kevin Nash Be Up For An nWo Reunion Appearance In WWE?
During the latest edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the reunion of D-Generation X on last Monday’s episode of RAW and whether he’d be up for an nWo reunion in the future. According to Nash, he’d be down...
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In The Pro Wrestling Business
Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a recent guest on the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics, including his first job in pro wrestling. He said,. “I was 16, I used to travel, I wasn’t yet...
FBI vs. Samoan SWAT Team Booked For MLW Fightland, Watch AEW Dark: Elevation
Major League Wrestling sent out a press release today to announce a match that will see FBI facing off against Samoan SWAT Team at MLW Fightland. You can check out the official announcement below:. Samoan SWAT Team vs. FBI set for MLW FIGHTLAND Oct 30 in Philly. Get tickets starting...
Renee Paquette Says Wrestling Interviewers Are Usually Undervalued
During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette commented on why she always wanted to break the mold for backstage interviewers in WWE. Additionally, Paquette spoke about how backstage interviewers are viewed in the wrestling business. She said,. “I always think the...
PCO & Bret Hart Reunite (Photo), Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Set For This Weekend
Impact Wrestling will be holding another set of TV tapings this weekend. The tapings will take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, NV. PCO reunited with Bret “Hitman” Hart over the weekend. The Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter to share a photo of the meeting, which you can see below:
AEW Rampage Ratings For 10/14/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 458,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #9 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Rob Van Dam Discusses CM Punk Calling For A Backstage Meeting In WWE’s Version Of ECW
During a recent live show for Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam commented on CM Punk telling him about a backstage meeting in WWE’s version of ECW, Punk being very strict on his code of ethics backstage, and more. You can check out some highlights...
Saraya Provides An Update On The Status Of Her Neck, More
Saraya recently returned to the world of professional wrestling, making her AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite several weeks ago. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, the former Paige commented on the status of her neck, taking the time to let herself heal, and more.
Brandi Rhodes Comments On Overcoming Barriers: “There’s A Lot Of Ignorance Out There”
Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently shared on social media that she had to overcome a lot of barriers to make it in the professional wrestling industry. She wrote,. “Here’s what’s real. There are real barriers in this world. For women, for people of color, for people in...
Austin Theory Appears On WWE NXT, Teases MITB Cash-In
Concluding this week’s episode of WWE NXT was a special edition of the “Kevin Owens Show,” with Owens, along with several other main roster members, appearing throughout the night. Owens hosted WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh prior to their Triple Threat Match...
Willie Mack Reveals Why He Decided To Leave Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack commented on why he decided to step away from Impact Wrestling, if he feels bummed out about leaving Impact since he had quite the run there, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Ronda Rousey Believes Logan Paul Should Beat Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
During her latest livestream on YouTube, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey presented her pitch for how she would book the ending of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. You can check out some of the highlights from the livestream below:. On her idea for...
Bret Hart Talks Ric Flair’s ‘Last Match,’ Thinks WWE Dropped The Ball With FTR
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair worked his last match in July when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to beat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Among those in the front row for the match were Flair’s family and former colleagues such as Mick Foley, The Undertaker, and Bret Hart.
