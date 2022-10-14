Carey Maxey, 68, of Athens, GA died on October 14, 2022, as a result of his injuries sustained in a car crash three weeks prior. On September 22, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Price Avenue and Franklin Street at around 7:44 a.m. The cyclist, Carey Maxey, was traveling on the sidewalk of Prince Avenue in the same direction as a 2022 Hyundai Kona. The cyclist made an attempt to cross Prince Avenue, but he and the Hyundai Kona collided, injuring Maxey, who was sent to a local hospital by EMS. The driver of the Hyundai Kona was uninjured from the accident.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO