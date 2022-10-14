ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
CLERMONT, GA
accesswdun.com

Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead

A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Carly Johnson, 34, of Lawrenceville, died Wednesday after being struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala on Cedar Shoals Drive. Police say Johnson was walking in the northbound lane near Crows Nest Court when the northbound car hit her. She died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens cyclist dies from sustained injuries from car crash

Carey Maxey, 68, of Athens, GA died on October 14, 2022, as a result of his injuries sustained in a car crash three weeks prior. On September 22, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Price Avenue and Franklin Street at around 7:44 a.m. The cyclist, Carey Maxey, was traveling on the sidewalk of Prince Avenue in the same direction as a 2022 Hyundai Kona. The cyclist made an attempt to cross Prince Avenue, but he and the Hyundai Kona collided, injuring Maxey, who was sent to a local hospital by EMS. The driver of the Hyundai Kona was uninjured from the accident.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver killed when car overturns south of Homer

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a driver was killed in a wreck late Saturday in Banks County. Troopers responded to the single-car wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 near McDonald Circle shortly after 11:15 Saturday night. GSP officials reported the southbound Nissan 350Z failed to negotiate a...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA
13WMAZ

'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD names interim principal for Whit Davis

The Clarke County School District says Dr. Vickie Randolph is the interim principal at Whit Davis Elementary School. Randolph will begin her new job on November 1, taking over for the departing Dr. Dan McGuire, who is leaving Athens for a job with the state Department of Education in Atlanta. Randolph has spent the past year in the Clarke County School District’s Division of Instructional Services and School Performance.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy