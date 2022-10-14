Read full article on original website
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
Barrow County man shoots woman, kills 11-year-old before turning gun on himself, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a Barrow County man shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in a double shooting before turning the gun on himself. Investigators in Barrow County were called out to a home near the 1800 block of Celestial Run Monday night after receiving a call about two people arguing shortly before 8 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
nowhabersham.com
Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
nowhabersham.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Carly Johnson, 34, of Lawrenceville, died Wednesday after being struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala on Cedar Shoals Drive. Police say Johnson was walking in the northbound lane near Crows Nest Court when the northbound car hit her. She died at the scene.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
wuga.org
Athens cyclist dies from sustained injuries from car crash
Carey Maxey, 68, of Athens, GA died on October 14, 2022, as a result of his injuries sustained in a car crash three weeks prior. On September 22, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Price Avenue and Franklin Street at around 7:44 a.m. The cyclist, Carey Maxey, was traveling on the sidewalk of Prince Avenue in the same direction as a 2022 Hyundai Kona. The cyclist made an attempt to cross Prince Avenue, but he and the Hyundai Kona collided, injuring Maxey, who was sent to a local hospital by EMS. The driver of the Hyundai Kona was uninjured from the accident.
accesswdun.com
Driver killed when car overturns south of Homer
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a driver was killed in a wreck late Saturday in Banks County. Troopers responded to the single-car wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 near McDonald Circle shortly after 11:15 Saturday night. GSP officials reported the southbound Nissan 350Z failed to negotiate a...
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
WMAZ
Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: 16-year-old Ellenwood girl with 'multiple mental health disorders'
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police said they are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl said to have multiple mental health disorders. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Taniya Caffee left her house on the 2700 block of Bench Circle...
Henry County man pleads guilty to molesting 13-year-old girl at slumber party
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A 33-year-old McDonough man convicted of aggravated sexual battery has pleaded guilty. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In May 2020, Andrew Bartles allegedly gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas with tequila. The release states that Bartles then put his fingers in one...
WATCH: Oakwood officer’s use of force under investigation after woman injured
An Oakwood police officer is on paid administrative leave while the department investigates if he used excessive force w...
Parents of woman found murdered near Gwinnett construction site say they didn’t know her killer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman found murdered at a Gwinnett County construction site said they don’t know the man charged with killing her. Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was on Stone Mountain Parkway near Glenn Club Drive in Gwinnett County, where Breana Rogers was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a construction site Friday night.
She lost 4 family members to drug overdose deaths. Now she wants to put an end to the epidemic
CUMMING, Ga. — Drug overdose deaths have gone up 17% over the past year in Georgia. That's the 11th highest increase out of all states nationwide. A Forsyth County woman knows that tragedy all too well. Jennifer Hodge started the non-profit organization Realty4Recovery after losing family members to accidental...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
Athens LGBTQ+ community dedicates crosswalk on National Coming Out Day
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, with a new look. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday, the city dedicated a new rainbow crosswalk near the entrance to College Square Plaza at Clayton Street and College Avenue. Organizers have been working...
People still living in condemned Roswell apartments having hard time finding new homes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of a condemned apartment complex in Roswell are struggling to move out. The building is plagued with structural problems, but more than a dozen tenants still live there. It’s known as the Pelfrey Pines Apartments on Grove Way. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned...
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
CCSD names interim principal for Whit Davis
The Clarke County School District says Dr. Vickie Randolph is the interim principal at Whit Davis Elementary School. Randolph will begin her new job on November 1, taking over for the departing Dr. Dan McGuire, who is leaving Athens for a job with the state Department of Education in Atlanta. Randolph has spent the past year in the Clarke County School District’s Division of Instructional Services and School Performance.
