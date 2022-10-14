Read full article on original website
So Sad: Third Suspect In PnB Rock’s Murder Arrested, LAPD Says Rapper Was Set-Up By Mystery Man, Shooter Was On House Arrest
Suspect In Pnb Rock's murder, Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas police say Pub Rock was set up by Mystery Man at Roscoe's and alleged shooter was on house arrest.
thebrag.com
Coolio Dead at 59: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper’s suspected cause of death revealed
The music world has been left reeling following the shock news that Coolio – best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ – has died aged just 59. As per TMZ, Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28th. He was reportedly visiting a friend in the city when he passed away.
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Deserves A Massive Apology
After PnB Rock’s death, there was speculation that because his girlfriend posted that they were at L.A’s Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Instagram that she led his murderer to him. This led to her being bashed and blamed all over social media. A few short weeks later, the Los Angeles Police Department found that Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were wanted as suspects. While the unnamed teenager has been apprehended, Trone was still at large until being found in Las Vegas, FOX 5 reported. They have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, TMZ reported. The teen’s mother, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bail.
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence, Reveals The Rapper Saved Her Life
Immediately following the tragic murder of rapper PnB Rock, his girlfriend was falsely blamed for his death, and now she is finally breaking her silence. Following the development that PnB Rock’s killer was already at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on September 12, Stephanie Sibounheuang took to Instagram to update her followers on how she is doing after that fateful day.
howafrica.com
Kanye West’s Friends Believe The Rapper Is In The Midst Of A Psychiatric Episode
People close to Kanye West are certain he’s in the midst of a psychiatric episode and they are worried about him. The American rapper made news headlines several times over the past week and his friends believe this is a result of a mental break. Friends told New York...
City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family
It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
howafrica.com
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle
American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
NBA・
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Popculture
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.
The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
musictimes.com
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy: Slain Rapper's Horrific End Revealed As Murderer Awaits Fate
Nipsey Hussle was shot 11 times on the day he was murdered outside of his clothes store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles, according to the official autopsy report. Hussle (actual name: Ermias Asghedom) received head and chest wounds. RadarOnline.com can also reveal...
Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown
Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
The Heartbreaking Death Of Rapper Coolio
Iconic rap artist Coolio, best known for his hit "Gangsta's Paradise," has died suddenly at age 59. His manager, Jarez, told TMZ that the rapper passed away while visiting a friend in L.A. on September 28. The friend found Coolio unconscious in the bathroom and called paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene. Details are still coming in, but Jarez reports that cardiac arrest is suspected.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music
6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says Rapper ‘Saved My Life’ Before He Was Killed: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Here’
PnB Rock saved his girlfriend before being killed during a robbery in Los Angeles last month. A month after the rapper (born Rakim Hasheem Allen) was shot multiple times, his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang is opening up for the first time about the grief she’s dealing with since the traumatic incident, sharing that the rapper saved her life moments before he was killed.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
