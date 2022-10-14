Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England 60-6 Samoa - Welsby, Young, Watkins, Farnworth score
Tries: Welsby, Young 2, Watkins, Farnworth, Whitehead 2, Makinson, Williams, Burgess Goals: Makinson 8 Penalties: Makinson 2. Hosts England opened the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup by ruthlessly taking apart a desperately poor Samoa at St James' Park. Shaun Wane's hosts were actually underdogs heading into the contest against...
BBC
Wasps & Worcester: Premiership Rugby CEO Simon Massie-Taylor warns of 'no quick fix'
Premiership Rugby has outlined plans to reform the game in England with fewer clubs in the top flight and a more "integrated" Championship. Chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor said a reduction from the current 13-team model would fit a longer-term view that "less is more". The financial demise of Worcester and...
New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start in the Rugby League World Cup despite battling performance from the Cedars
Lebanon's Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent toward the referee as New Zealand got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 34-12 victory over the Cedars in Warrington. Doueihi was given his marching orders just after the hour mark after he and Lebanon...
Matt Mason lands fast bowling role with England Women
Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to take over as England Women’s fast bowling coach.The 48-year-old Australian spent the 2022 season at Edgbaston after previously working with Leicestershire and Worcestershire, having spent a prolific decade as a player with the Pears.England are currently looking for a new head coach following the departure of Lisa Keightley, but are continuing to build their backroom team.Jonathan Finch, director of women’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured someone of the calibre of Matt.We're absolutely delighted to have secured someone of the calibre of MattJonathan Finch“He was...
Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford
Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.Just a point separated the top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly on Sunday but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.
Luke Keary: Playing for Ireland at a World Cup is one of my proudest moments
Luke Keary reflected on one of the most memorable moments of his career after inspiring Ireland to a 48-2 victory over Jamaica in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup at Headingley.The Sydney Roosters half-back is a former NRL Grand Final winner but admitted the chance to finally represent his country on the biggest stage ran all of his glittering domestic experiences close.Keary, denied the chance to compete for Ireland in 2017 due to injury, said: “It wasn’t to be in 2017 but it is something that has been coming for a long time and it means so...
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
BBC
Kaiser Chiefs silenced at Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony
Rock band Kaiser Chiefs had to think on their feet after a broken public address system delayed the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. Frontman Ricky Wilson took to sprinting up and down the touchline at St James' Park in Newcastle to raise spirits. The pre-tournament show was brought to...
BBC
BBC Sport Africa TV: David Wiese - One Man Two Countries
Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia. The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time...
Richie Berrington feels Scotland are on the rise ahead of West Indies clash
Richie Berrington believes Scotland are a team on the rise as they look to pull off a T20 World Cup upset against the West Indies in Hobart on Monday.Last year, Scotland shocked Bangladesh and then overcame Papua New Guinea and co-hosts Oman to reach the Super 12s, the first time they had gone past the first stage of any World Cup event.All of their preliminary first-round matches will take place in Hobart this year, starting against the Windies, the only team to have won the tournament twice but whose stock has fallen in recent years.Set your alarms for next week!...
BBC
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says something special is happening with team
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says something special is happening with his team after the won their ninth game in ten Premier League matches with a 1-0 win over Leeds. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 16 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock proud of reaching first round with Needham Market
Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock believes guiding Needham Market to the first round of the FA Cup is "up there" with his biggest achievements. The seventh-tier Marketmen secured their place in the first round draw for the first time with a 1-0 win over National League side Maidstone United.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon - Kiwis start with win
Tries: K Bromwich, Asofa-Solomona, Hiku, Brown, Manu, Rapana Goals: Rapana 5. New Zealand began their Rugby League World Cup campaign with victory over a competitive Lebanon team in Warrington. Josh Mansour's try after 59 seconds put Lebanon ahead and, trailing 18-12 in the second half, they sensed a shock against...
FOX Sports
Arsenal hangs on for 1-0 win over Leeds after power cut
LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to stay top of the Premier League and extend its lead over second-place Manchester City. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review...
BBC
Edmund Hottor: From AC Milan to St Ives Town and FA Cup qualifying
A footballer who has shared a pitch with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho and Andrea Pirlo hopes to get his seventh tier team to the FA Cup first round for the first time. Edmund Hottor will line up for Cambridgeshire side St Ives Town as they host FC Halifax Town in the competition's fourth qualifying round.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Rice, Saliba, Guimaraes, Trossard, Gordon, Leao, Nkunku
England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has no intention of signing a new West Ham deal this season despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (CBS Sport, via Sun Online) Newcastle United...
BBC
Elijah Adebayo: Luton Town report further racist abuse aimed at Hatters striker
Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at the Championship club's striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police. The Hatters say it is the third time in under 12 months they have reported racist abuse aimed at Adebayo. The latest occurrence came after the 24-year-old scored...
Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener
Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
SkySports
Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking
Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
