Richie Berrington believes Scotland are a team on the rise as they look to pull off a T20 World Cup upset against the West Indies in Hobart on Monday.Last year, Scotland shocked Bangladesh and then overcame Papua New Guinea and co-hosts Oman to reach the Super 12s, the first time they had gone past the first stage of any World Cup event.All of their preliminary first-round matches will take place in Hobart this year, starting against the Windies, the only team to have won the tournament twice but whose stock has fallen in recent years.Set your alarms for next week!...

WORLD ・ 22 HOURS AGO