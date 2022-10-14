ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England 60-6 Samoa - Welsby, Young, Watkins, Farnworth score

Tries: Welsby, Young 2, Watkins, Farnworth, Whitehead 2, Makinson, Williams, Burgess Goals: Makinson 8 Penalties: Makinson 2. Hosts England opened the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup by ruthlessly taking apart a desperately poor Samoa at St James' Park. Shaun Wane's hosts were actually underdogs heading into the contest against...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start in the Rugby League World Cup despite battling performance from the Cedars

Lebanon's Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent toward the referee as New Zealand got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 34-12 victory over the Cedars in Warrington. Doueihi was given his marching orders just after the hour mark after he and Lebanon...
WORLD
The Independent

Matt Mason lands fast bowling role with England Women

Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to take over as England Women’s fast bowling coach.The 48-year-old Australian spent the 2022 season at Edgbaston after previously working with Leicestershire and Worcestershire, having spent a prolific decade as a player with the Pears.England are currently looking for a new head coach following the departure of Lisa Keightley, but are continuing to build their backroom team.Jonathan Finch, director of women’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured someone of the calibre of Matt.We're absolutely delighted to have secured someone of the calibre of MattJonathan Finch“He was...
SPORTS
The Independent

Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford

Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.Just a point separated the top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly on Sunday but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luke Keary: Playing for Ireland at a World Cup is one of my proudest moments

Luke Keary reflected on one of the most memorable moments of his career after inspiring Ireland to a 48-2 victory over Jamaica in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup at Headingley.The Sydney Roosters half-back is a former NRL Grand Final winner but admitted the chance to finally represent his country on the biggest stage ran all of his glittering domestic experiences close.Keary, denied the chance to compete for Ireland in 2017 due to injury, said: “It wasn’t to be in 2017 but it is something that has been coming for a long time and it means so...
WORLD
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Kaiser Chiefs silenced at Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony

Rock band Kaiser Chiefs had to think on their feet after a broken public address system delayed the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony. Frontman Ricky Wilson took to sprinting up and down the touchline at St James' Park in Newcastle to raise spirits. The pre-tournament show was brought to...
WORLD
BBC

BBC Sport Africa TV: David Wiese - One Man Two Countries

Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia. The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time...
WORLD
The Independent

Richie Berrington feels Scotland are on the rise ahead of West Indies clash

Richie Berrington believes Scotland are a team on the rise as they look to pull off a T20 World Cup upset against the West Indies in Hobart on Monday.Last year, Scotland shocked Bangladesh and then overcame Papua New Guinea and co-hosts Oman to reach the Super 12s, the first time they had gone past the first stage of any World Cup event.All of their preliminary first-round matches will take place in Hobart this year, starting against the Windies, the only team to have won the tournament twice but whose stock has fallen in recent years.Set your alarms for next week!...
WORLD
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon - Kiwis start with win

Tries: K Bromwich, Asofa-Solomona, Hiku, Brown, Manu, Rapana Goals: Rapana 5. New Zealand began their Rugby League World Cup campaign with victory over a competitive Lebanon team in Warrington. Josh Mansour's try after 59 seconds put Lebanon ahead and, trailing 18-12 in the second half, they sensed a shock against...
WORLD
FOX Sports

Arsenal hangs on for 1-0 win over Leeds after power cut

LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to stay top of the Premier League and extend its lead over second-place Manchester City. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Edmund Hottor: From AC Milan to St Ives Town and FA Cup qualifying

A footballer who has shared a pitch with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho and Andrea Pirlo hopes to get his seventh tier team to the FA Cup first round for the first time. Edmund Hottor will line up for Cambridgeshire side St Ives Town as they host FC Halifax Town in the competition's fourth qualifying round.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Rice, Saliba, Guimaraes, Trossard, Gordon, Leao, Nkunku

England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has no intention of signing a new West Ham deal this season despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (CBS Sport, via Sun Online) Newcastle United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener

Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
RUGBY
SkySports

Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking

Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

