Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Are there only Intel or AMD processors? A third is on the way
Until relatively recently, the most widely used CPUs were those with ARM register sets and instructions. The reason? It is the one used in devices such as smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets. Devices that in volume exceed the PC, not to mention that there are certain components of the computer that use these processors. However, and for some time now, the use of ARM has been replaced by other processors, which are called RISC-V and are revolutionizing the entire hardware world, but in a much more discreet way.
techunwrapped.com
PS5 exclusives on PC, how much is a decent laptop worth to play them?
We have to start from the idea that the main business of PlayStation is its console and the ecosystem that surrounds it. That is why they will always look for better performance for price in that case. In addition, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, has already said that we will have to wait at least a year to enjoy the exclusives on PC. So if impatience gets the best of you or you think it’s more worthwhile not to wait, then having the SONY console is recommended.
techunwrapped.com
The iPhone 14 have a problem with the SIM card
A new problem for the iPhone 14, although it is fair to recognize that those previously detected in this new generation of Apple’s smartphone have been solved with the first updates of iOS 16, mainly with iOS 16.0.2, but to a lesser extent also with iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.3. In this regard, we already did a few weeks ago a review of the problems detected in the first days, and how those in Cupertino have solved them quickly. I already said it then and I confirm it now: it is true that there were problems, which is reprehensible, but there was also a lot of catastrophism.
techunwrapped.com
The silence of SSDs is over, they will make as much noise as a hard drive
The storage market has been dominated by SSDs, displacing HDDs. Although they offer great advantages, the problem of the temperature of the SSDs begins to be a quite important problem. So much so, that it has already been seen first PCIe 5.0 SSD with fan and it’s bad news.
techunwrapped.com
The best SSD hard drive on the market, now without VAT: add 1 TB to your PC for very little
Having enough free space on our PC not only allows us to store all kinds of content at any time, but it is also necessary for our equipment to function without problems. Also, if this is an SSD, all the better, since the speed of our equipment will improve substantially compared to the classic HDD. If we put these two premises together, we find a very interesting offer with a 1 TB storage SSD for only 84.99 euros, which is a 22% discount on its usual price.
techunwrapped.com
Switch to a gaming monitor and save €100 on these LG models
If you are thinking of changing your monitor for a new one, we bring you two more interesting options. For those who want to play competitive titles we have a 1080p monitor and those who are more into gaming, a 1440p resolution monitor. Both of them LG monitors are now available with up to 25% off.
techunwrapped.com
It’s here! Apple just introduced the 10th generation iPad
The only iPad model that remained to update its design was just this one, well, here we have the revolution that many users were crying out for. This 10th generation iPad already has that all-screen design that the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro boasted. Without a doubt, it is a walk ahead of this model, since it allows those users who do not want to spend a lot of money , have a really attractive team.
techunwrapped.com
iPad Pro 2022, Apple M2 and next-generation connectivity
Along with the new 2022 iPads, Apple has also presented this afternoon the new iPad Pro 10 and 12.9 2022, the real top of the range not only of the Cupertino tablets offer, but probably of the entire market. And it has done so by renewing a commitment that already began with the previous generation, presented in April 2021: making it the main rival for the different MacBook models, with which it is equated in technical specifications.
techunwrapped.com
I hated gaming laptops, I bought one and the nonsense got over me
We all have a specific opinion about many things in our day to day, also about technology. This also happens to us computer scientists, who often move by certain beliefs or ideas and from there we do not move. Something like that happened to me, I had always thought that a gaming laptop It didn’t make sense, but my opinion has changed.
techunwrapped.com
Razer Edge 5G, cloud gaming in your pocket
The recently announced Razer Edge 5G is one more example that the portable game console ecosystem is experiencing a particularly effervescent period, after Sony’s departure from that market, with the end of PS Vita production in March 2019, left Nintendo, with its hybrid Switch, as a reference device in that market. Something that implied that the demand was minimal, probably as a result of the fact that many users already used the smartphone to play and, therefore, did not need a laptop.
techunwrapped.com
it’s a real monster!
The GeForce RTX 4090 is Nvidia’s new flagship graphics card, the most powerful in its new lineup. We were able to play with it and it’s a monster of power. Here is our test of the behemoth that wants to win among hardcore gamers. Nvidia introduced its new...
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
Select analysts believe these beaten-down chipmakers can deliver triple-digit returns.
techunwrapped.com
Just for this novelty that is going to arrive, it is worth installing Windows 11
Windows 11 He is already over a year old. However, Microsoft’s new operating system is not booting as expected by Microsoft for several reasons. The first of them, the new minimum requirements that leave out almost half of the computers that are in operation today. And, on the other hand, the fact that it is an incomplete system, which is still launching the new features that Microsoft promised in its day. After the first major update of this system, version 2022, today we know that one of the most anticipated promised novelties will arrive very soon.
techunwrapped.com
delete objects and people with one click
Both those experienced in relation to the photo editingLike newbies, I’m sure everyone knows programs like Photoshop. This is an Adobe software solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped improving, as is the case at hand. Basically, the program focuses on offering us...
techunwrapped.com
There are already four Gigabyte Arc A380 on the way
After a delayed and somewhat tortuous launch, the last few weeks it seems quite clear that Intel is already firmly on its feet, slowly but surely, regarding the launch of its Intel Alchemist graphics cards. On the one hand, just a few days ago the arrival of the Arc A750 and A770 on the market was made official, after some performance tests that, without being particularly brilliant, are promising. Even Intel points out that Battlemage will substantially surpass Alchemist, but everything indicates that, as the drivers improve, so will this first generation.
techunwrapped.com
Samsung Unveils World’s Fastest LPDDR5X Memory
The South Korean giant has achieved a very important milestone with the presentation of the fastest LPDDR5X memory in the world, and has confirmed that it is a fully functional design, as it has been validated for use with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform. This means that its integration into top-of-the-range mobile devices is only a matter of time.
techunwrapped.com
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
techunwrapped.com
If you use a VPN to protect yourself on Android or iOS, we have bad news
It is getting more and more difficult to stay safe online. For this reason, users who really care about their security and privacy choose to use tools that help them be more secure when browsing the Internet, such as a VPN. However, it is possible that, although we think that 100% of the traffic is traveling safely, in reality we are letting sensitive information slip away. And the fault lies with Android and iOS.
techunwrapped.com
Samsung roadmap: making 2 nanometer chips in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer by 2027
Samsung, the second largest manufacturer of semiconductors in the world with more than 17% market share -only behind TSMC-, is clear: its commitment to the future is based, to a large extent, on semiconductors. The company will start manufacturing 2-nanometer chips in 2025 and 1.4-nanometer chips by 2027. Or what is the same, some of the most powerful and efficient chips on the market.
techunwrapped.com
How to create a website that impacts and converts: new chapter of the course!
Today we launch a new chapter of the free course «Course to digitize the businesses of SMEs and freelancers«, starring Jesús García Fernández, digital marketing consultant, with the collaboration of Sage. On this occasion, Jesus will explain to us how to create a website that impacts and converts.
Comments / 0