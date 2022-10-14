Part of the rumors that said that Apple was not going to do any type of event in October, but it was going to present new devices and that it would do so through press releases, have been fulfilled. This has been the case and we already have among us what is the new Apple TV 4 K that the American company says is the most powerful ever created to date. Does this slogan ring a bell to you? It seems that the reality is that the new Apple TV does seem more powerful and affordable.

