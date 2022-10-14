Read full article on original website
The iPhone 14 have a problem with the SIM card
A new problem for the iPhone 14, although it is fair to recognize that those previously detected in this new generation of Apple’s smartphone have been solved with the first updates of iOS 16, mainly with iOS 16.0.2, but to a lesser extent also with iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.3. In this regard, we already did a few weeks ago a review of the problems detected in the first days, and how those in Cupertino have solved them quickly. I already said it then and I confirm it now: it is true that there were problems, which is reprehensible, but there was also a lot of catastrophism.
It’s here! Apple just introduced the 10th generation iPad
The only iPad model that remained to update its design was just this one, well, here we have the revolution that many users were crying out for. This 10th generation iPad already has that all-screen design that the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro boasted. Without a doubt, it is a walk ahead of this model, since it allows those users who do not want to spend a lot of money , have a really attractive team.
YouTube abandons its controversial experiment and will not limit access to 4K videos
A couple of weeks ago we told you that Google had established, as a test, a controversial limitation in the YouTube mobile application that prevented standard users from using 4K resolution in videos. In order to access this resolution, the application displayed the message “Premium. Touch to improve”.
Apple introduces a powerful new Apple TV 4K
Part of the rumors that said that Apple was not going to do any type of event in October, but it was going to present new devices and that it would do so through press releases, have been fulfilled. This has been the case and we already have among us what is the new Apple TV 4 K that the American company says is the most powerful ever created to date. Does this slogan ring a bell to you? It seems that the reality is that the new Apple TV does seem more powerful and affordable.
Are there only Intel or AMD processors? A third is on the way
Until relatively recently, the most widely used CPUs were those with ARM register sets and instructions. The reason? It is the one used in devices such as smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets. Devices that in volume exceed the PC, not to mention that there are certain components of the computer that use these processors. However, and for some time now, the use of ARM has been replaced by other processors, which are called RISC-V and are revolutionizing the entire hardware world, but in a much more discreet way.
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
2022 iPad Pro with M2 chip unveiled
Also through a press release, Apple has presented in society the new iPad Pro of this year 2022 with the M2 chip. Again we have the advertising, the best and most powerful iPad ever created. In the absence of real user tests, we must believe it, because the M2 chip has already demonstrated its power in Macs. It will not be different in iPad Pros. Which, by the way, the inches of other models are still maintained: 11 and 12.9.
If you use a VPN to protect yourself on Android or iOS, we have bad news
It is getting more and more difficult to stay safe online. For this reason, users who really care about their security and privacy choose to use tools that help them be more secure when browsing the Internet, such as a VPN. However, it is possible that, although we think that 100% of the traffic is traveling safely, in reality we are letting sensitive information slip away. And the fault lies with Android and iOS.
delete objects and people with one click
Both those experienced in relation to the photo editingLike newbies, I’m sure everyone knows programs like Photoshop. This is an Adobe software solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped improving, as is the case at hand. Basically, the program focuses on offering us...
Just for this novelty that is going to arrive, it is worth installing Windows 11
Windows 11 He is already over a year old. However, Microsoft’s new operating system is not booting as expected by Microsoft for several reasons. The first of them, the new minimum requirements that leave out almost half of the computers that are in operation today. And, on the other hand, the fact that it is an incomplete system, which is still launching the new features that Microsoft promised in its day. After the first major update of this system, version 2022, today we know that one of the most anticipated promised novelties will arrive very soon.
New iPad Pros! A disappointing development
The new iPad Pro It is a continuation of the previous model, that is, an iPad designed for professionals that included the M1 chip. Apple has kept this line of Apple Silicon processors, but upgrading it to the new version with the M2 chip. This new chip has an 8-core CPU (4 performance and 4 efficiency), 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. However, the ability to ram memory varies Depending on the model you select, because the 128,256 and 512 models only have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models can have 16GB of RAM.
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
Select analysts believe these beaten-down chipmakers can deliver triple-digit returns.
John Carmack shows caution and some disappointment around the Metaverse
That he Metaverse of Meta is being a fiasco is something that at this point no longer surprises anyone. In fact, after learning that not even within the company are they particularly enthusiastic about the idea or at least about its flagship application, Horizon Worlds, John Carmac has decided to join the negative trend to show some disappointment while calling for caution around the ambitions around the Metaverse.
this would be a new Windows 23
As we told you at the time, just a few weeks ago the software giant, Microsoft, began to send its first major update to Windows 11 in 2022. It corrects many of the errors and meets the requests and needs of many users. since this operating system was first released.
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Samsung Unveils World’s Fastest LPDDR5X Memory
The South Korean giant has achieved a very important milestone with the presentation of the fastest LPDDR5X memory in the world, and has confirmed that it is a fully functional design, as it has been validated for use with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform. This means that its integration into top-of-the-range mobile devices is only a matter of time.
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Samsung roadmap: making 2 nanometer chips in 2025 and 1.4 nanometer by 2027
Samsung, the second largest manufacturer of semiconductors in the world with more than 17% market share -only behind TSMC-, is clear: its commitment to the future is based, to a large extent, on semiconductors. The company will start manufacturing 2-nanometer chips in 2025 and 1.4-nanometer chips by 2027. Or what is the same, some of the most powerful and efficient chips on the market.
PS5 exclusives on PC, how much is a decent laptop worth to play them?
We have to start from the idea that the main business of PlayStation is its console and the ecosystem that surrounds it. That is why they will always look for better performance for price in that case. In addition, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, has already said that we will have to wait at least a year to enjoy the exclusives on PC. So if impatience gets the best of you or you think it’s more worthwhile not to wait, then having the SONY console is recommended.
