Tufts Daily
A game worth playing: the importance of celebration in sports
In the 10th inning of a scoreless game, Freddie Freeman bloops a single into short center field at Petco Park to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1–0 lead. The Dodgers won the game and set a new franchise win record with 107 wins. Yet the Dodgers passed this...
Tufts Daily
Extra Innings: MLB postseason storylines
The first two rounds of the playoffs have been full of surprises. The teams I picked to advance in the wild card matchups won a total of one game and lost every series. The three biggest favorites in the National League have all been eliminated, and two wild card teams will play for the pennant on that side of the bracket. That’s postseason baseball for you. Here are five of the biggest storylines of the playoffs so far.
Yankees-Astros open ALCS tonight in Houston
The matchup features the top two teams in the AL in the 106-win Astros and the 99-win Yankees — they seemed to be on a collision course for this ALCS rematch all season. Houston won the regular-season series 5-2.
